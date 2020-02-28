The Joseph Eagles girls just pinned back the ears of the Livingstone Adventist Academy and swallowed them whole in the second game of state 1A playoffs, 61-37.
The Lions never stood a chance as the Eagles' press and twin 17-point scoring of Sabrina Albee and Camille Crenshaw screwed down the lid on the Lions.
"With our team, we always have a determination and drive to win, and I always have confidence," Crenshaw said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
