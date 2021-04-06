The Joseph Eagles volleyball team got the best of the Wallowa Cougars at home in an intra-county battle Thursday, April 1, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 — one of six matches the Eagles played last week.
“Their energy was high. They played together as a team,” Joseph head coach Jill Hite said. “It was an outstanding match to watch them play altogether.”
Sabrina Albee stood out for the Eagles in the win with 14 kills, two blocks and two aces. Molly Curry had a stout day on defense with nine blocks and added three kills, and Cooper Nave had four blocks and two kills.
For the Cougars, Shanna Rae Tillery had a big day with eight kills, five blocks and 19 digs. Ella Moeller had 16 assists and 32 digs, and Libby Fisher had five kills, three aces and 22 digs.
“Every single point was a battle. It was fun to watch. It was intense,” Wallowa head coach Janea Hulse said. “(The score) doesn’t really show how intense those games were. I was proud of them.”
Also last week
Joseph 3, Imbler 2
Joseph outlasted Imbler on the road Tuesday, March 30, in a five-set marathon, 14-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11, to begin the week.
“They never quit one time, and Imbler played so amazing,” Hite said. “It was such a fun game to coach and watch. Both teams were playing their hearts out. They were not letting the ball drop. They were going for everything. It was such a good game.”
Stats were not available.
Elgin 3, Enterprise 2
Enterprise had Elgin on the ropes through two sets, but the Huskies turned the table and rallied to earn a home win Wednesday, March 31, 19-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-13.
“Against Elgin, we lost our confidence in the third set, and found it again late in the fifth, but it turned out to be too late,” Enterprise head coach Lisa Farwell said.
Jada Gray led the Outlaws’ offense with 10 kills. Savannah Vaughn added three blocks and Claire Farwell had 14 digs and served a perfect 21-for-21.
Powder Valley 3, Joseph 0
In their first of two matches Friday, April 2, the Eagles dropped a home match to Powder Valley in three sets, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
Sabrina Albee had five kills and four blocks to lead Joseph. Molly Curry added three kills, Aimee Meyers had three kills and three aces, and both Zoey Leith and McKenzie Keffer both had 10 digs.
Damascus Christian 3, Wallowa 0
Wallowa played Damascus Christian close in two of three sets in a home match Friday, April 2, but fell 25-23, 25-15, 25-16.
“First two games were great,” Hulse said. “Even going into the second one … the score doesn’t reflect the intensity. I have nothing to complain about from the first two games. They were talking, they were moving, they were moving on from errors, being a cohesive team.”
Shanna Rae Tillery had five kills and eight solo blocks for the Cougars. Hulse also commended Haley Brockamp and Sophie and Ella Moeller on their play.
Imbler 3, Enterprise 0
Enterprise wrapped up Season 2 with a home loss to Imbler, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23, on Friday, April 2.
Gray had 14 kills to lead the offense, and Asiya Salim had 10 assists. The Outlaws, who finished with a record of 2-6 overall, also served at a 98% clip.
“Against Imbler, we just never really fired up and played our game,” Lisa Farwell said. “While these two matches (Elgin and Imbler) were a disappointing way to end our second season, I’m so proud of the team for how they’ve handled this terrible, weird year so far. They kept good attitudes all the way through both seasons and they worked hard each and every day.”
Powder Valley 3, Wallowa 0
Later Friday, Wallowa dropped a three-set bout to Powder Valley, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19.
“You take (on) Powder, and you take every positive that you can out of it,” Hulse said of facing the Badgers, state runners-up the last two years. “They should have been No 1. in the state this year. The girls haven’t seen that level of play yet.”
Tillery had 11 blocks on defense, and Brockamp recorded five blocks.
Wallowa (5-5 overall) wraps up action Friday, April 9, at Elgin.
Damascus Christian 3, Joseph 0
Joseph matched Damascus Christian later Friday nearly point-for-point for two sets, but ended up falling in a close battle, 25-23, 28-26, 25-17.
“That was a good match, but I think we were starting to feel tired,” Hite said of the last set.
Albee had seven kills and two blocks. Leith led the defense with 11 digs, Keffer added nine, and Curry had two blocks.
Joseph splits Saturday matches to wrap busy week
On Saturday, April 3, the Eagles split a pair of road matches, hanging on against Elgin to win in four sets, 26-24, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, but later Saturday getting swept in Union, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.
Stats were not available for either match.
Joseph (7-4 overall) is scheduled to finish the season Friday at a tournament in North Powder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.