Joseph ran into a tough opponent Friday, Jan. 21, in a battle of the last two teams who were unbeaten in Old Oregon League action.
Nixyaawii, who has been scoring at will as of late, continued is pace, opening up a 17-point halftime lead and not letting up, breaking the game wide open in the fourth quarter to top the Eagles, 64-30, in Joseph.
“Our girls came out flat and I think a little intimidated, so we made many unforced errors,” head coach Lance Homan said.
The Eagles managed just a Cooper Nave 3-pointer in the first and was down 16-3 after one. The lead grew to 29-12 at the break, and although Joseph won the third quarter to stay within 15 at 41-26, the Golden Eagles poured it on in the fourth, dropping in 23 points to earn the blowout.
“I thought our girls really competed in the third quarter, cutting the lead to under 10, then injuries and fatigue really hurt us,” Homan said.
Nave and Aimee Meyers powered the Joseph offense in the loss, with Nave scoring 16 points, including nine in the second half, while Meyers added nine points.
The Eagles (6-6 overall, 3-1 OOL) host Elgin Jan. 28 and Cove Jan. 29.
Also Saturday, Jan. 22
Wallowa 51, Griswold 33: The Wallowa girls basketball team shook off a tough loss and got back on track.
A week after their 46-point setback against Nixyaawii, the Cougars rebounded to take down Griswold in Helix for the second time this season, earning a 51-33 victory Saturday, Jan. 22.
“I was happy with the way we played,” head coach Greg Oveson said. “Because of some injuries, we started four sophomores and a freshman. I thought they played well the first quarter. Everyone got to play and I feel like we are all starting to get on the same page.”
As has often been the case this season, a big game from Zoe Hermens was part of the equation. The sophomore finished with 19 points and hit half of Wallowa’s six 3-pointers in the win.
Both she and Sophie Moeller hit a pair of first-quarter 3s as Wallowa grabbed a 15-7 lead after one, which it extended to 26-12 by halftime. The Cougars gradually added on in the second half to seal the victory.
Libby Fisher added seven points, and Moeller finished with six points.
Wallowa (9-6 overall, 3-2 Old Oregon League) hosts Imbler Jan. 28 and visits Pine Eagle Jan. 29.
“We have a tough stretch coming up the next two weeks, and it will tell us a lot,” Oveson said.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Joseph 45, Pine Eagle 31: Aimee Meyers went off for 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, and the Joseph girls basketball team opened an early double-digit lead and coasted to a 45-31 road win against Pine Eagle Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Old Oregon League play.
A balanced effort helped the Eagles break out to a quick lead, as they charged ahead 14-1 after one quarter and maintained the double-digit margin at the half, 24-10. Meyers had seven points in the opening 16 minutes, and Molly Curry had all eight of her points in the opening half to lead all scorers.
Then Meyers took over, scoring all 11 of Joseph’s points in the third quarter to help the Eagles extend the lead to 35-18. She had seven of the team’s nine field goals after the break.
Sarah Orr added six points in the win for Joseph.
“We were able to get all 12 girls in the game for significant minutes,” head coach Lance Homan said. “It was fun to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.