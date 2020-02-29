It'll be a big celebration in Joseph and a long bus ride home for the South Wasco County Redsides after a heartstopping 43-40 Eagles victory in the second round of state playoffs in Enterprise on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Especially tenacious defense on the Eagles' part led to the voctory behind Chase Murray's 13 team-high points and a clutch offensive performance by Grahm Barber in the closing minutes that saw the sophomore scoring seven points to help put the Eagles up for good.
The Eagles next play
