NORTH POWDER — The Joseph volleyball team earned what, to this point, could be its biggest win of the season.
The Eagles clawed their way to a five-set road victory over Powder Valley on Thursday, Sept. 30, notching a 25-15, 25-12, 21-25, 23-25, 15-5 win.
“Girls were firing in the first two sets, then started making some mental errors in the next two sets (and) also missed 12 serves,” head coach Jill Hite said. “They gathered back up, got the final set and went back to (playing) fundamentally.”
Joseph followed that with a road sweep of Pine Eagle on Friday to run its winning streak to 12 in a row and stay undefeated in Old Oregon League play.
In the win over the Badgers, Cooper Nave turned in her top match of the season, tallying 23 kills and adding six aces. Molly Curry had 13 kills, Emma Orr added seven kills and Aimee Meyers was the team leader in assists and added four aces.
Stats and scores were not provided for the Pine Eagle match.
The Eagles (16-3 overall, 7-0 OOL) hosted Wallowa on Tuesday, then travel to Elgin on Friday, Oct. 15.
Enterprise returns to the court
Enterprise finally got on the court after 2½ weeks without a match.
The Outlaws dropped their Blue Mountain Conference opener to Weston-McEwen on Thursday, Sept. 30, losing 25-15, 25-21, 25-21, then played two matches Saturday in John Day, winning one and losing one. EHS fell to Grant Union, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14, then defeated Pilot Rock, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18, for its first league win.
Against Weston-McEwen in the Outlaws’ first match since Sept. 11, Maci Marr had six kills, Rilyn Kirkland had four aces and Rosie Movich-Fields had eight digs.
“It was our first match back after a bye weekend followed by a long, unexpected quarantine period,” head coach Lisa Farwell said. “We weren’t happy with our play overall, but considering we’d had one practice together, it was good to be playing again as a team. We have a lot of volleyball in the coming week, so hopefully we’ll get back into the groove we had going before our long hiatus.”
Stats were not available for Saturday’s matches, but Farwell said the Outlaws played well on the defensive side against Grant Union. The win against Pilot Rock came despite Enterprise committing “numerous errors.”
EHS continued a busy slate of games as it played catch-up Monday, Oct. 4, with a five-set win against Heppner, 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9, before taking a four-set loss at the hands of Stanfield, 15-25, 14-25, 27-25, 17-25.
It’s just so nice to be back playing as a team, together,” Farwell said. “We are still struggling with fairly uneven play throughout both matches, but I’m hopeful we can be more consistent in our upcoming matches.”
Marr led the offense in the two matches with 19 kills. Maddie Wigen had 10 kills and added eight blocks on defense. Movich-Fields had 30 more digs and Kirkand tallied seven aces.
Enterprise (9-5 overall, 2-3 BMC) continues league play Wednesday at Union, then hosts Elgin in a nonleague match Friday and travels back to Union to face the Bobcats and Heppner on Saturday.
Cougars can’t break slide
Wallowa was unable to get back into the win column, falling in straight sets to Cove on the road Friday, Oct. 1, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12.
The Cougars (2-11 overall, 1-5 OOL) visited Joseph on Tuesday, then travel to Crane on Friday, Oct. 8.
