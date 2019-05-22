The Eagles thinclads traveled to the state 1A championships in Monmouth to see what treasures lay on the west side of the state and returned weighted down with a bag of precious medals as the boys squad seized a second-place team award while the girls placed third.
The boys, led by senior, Tyler Homan, and freshman, Henry Coughlan, scored 48 points for the silver, just behind Dufur’s 53 points. Homan won the gold in the 300 meter hurdles with a 41.06 time while again breaking his own school record in the event. Coughlan placed second in the 3,000 meters while breaking the school record by 10 seconds, and also placed fifth in the 1,500 meters with times of 9:07.05 and 4:16.58 respectively.
Other stalwarts included TJ Grote placing second in the pole vault at 12-06 while Kade Kilgore and Carsen Littlepage placed fifth and sixth in the same event at 11-06. Juston Rogers and Bayden Menton placed third and fifth in the 800 meters race with respective times of 2:02.82 and 2:05.52.
The girls took the bronze at 46.5 points behind St. Paul’s 54 points and Adrian’s 57 tally. Ella Coughlan and Ellyse Tingelstad took turns at the gold and silver medal trough. Coughlan took the gold in the 800 meters with a time 2:22.08 and the silver in the 3000 meters at 11:00.25. Coughlan broke the school record in the 800 meters.
Tingelstad mined the gold in the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters 4:57.33 and 10:49.96 respectively.
The 3,000 meter win for Tingelstad made it five consecutive state wins in the event between sisters Isabelle and Ellyse Tingelstad. Both girls also did their duties on the 4x400 relay silver medal team that included Sabrina Albee and Haley Miller at a 4:18.52 time.
“It’s the fasted 4x400 relay I’ve had for several years,” coach John Roberts said.
Coach John Roberts said he wasn’t even expecting a trophy, so the rest was all gravy for the team. He thought the girls would score in the 46-point range and got a half-point in the pole vault from Haley Miller.
“I knew we’d be up close (to a trophy) if we kept our 46 points and the other points were spread out,” Roberts said. “The boys side was really a surprise.”
“I didn’t expect us to be second,” Roberts said of the boys’ performance. “We had some of the younger boys step up in the runs and the hurdles and the pole vaulters.” He particularly noted the pole vault performance of wildcard, Littlepage, who vaulted 18 inches higher than his previous best and Menton’s performance in the 800 meters.
“I’m real happy with the team this year,” Roberts said. “We had four school records fall, too.”
