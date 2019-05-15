The Eagles were in Baker City for the 1A Special District 4 tournament over the weekend. Both boys and girls squads finished in the top half of the tournament standings, finishing second and fourth respectively. The boys tallied a team score of 99.5 while the girls earned 71.
Carsen Littlepage led the Joseph boys in the 100 and 200 meter races, earning a personal record on both. Littlepage tied for seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.09 and finished 10th in the 200 at 25.58.
The Eagles landed three of the top 10 at finishers at the 800 meters. Juston Rogers took first place with a time of 2:04.74. Bayden Menton followed closely, finishing third with a personal record of 2:07.77 and Ian Goodrich finished 10th at 2:17.51, also a personal record.
Henry Coughlan placed second in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:16.47, followed by Menton, who finished fourth at 4:25.41. Coughlan went on to place second in the 3000 meters, coming in at 9:31.26, while Keith Batten hit his stride with a personal record of 11:09.59, earning him seventh place.
Tyler Homan hit his stride in the 300 meter hurdles placing first with a personal record at 41.02. Homan also contributed to Joseph’s 46.64 fourth place finish in the 4x100 relay with teammates Rogers, Littlepage and Trey Wandschneider. In the 4x400 relay, Homan, Wandschneider, Rogers and Menton finished third with a time of 3:39.65.
Jonah Staigle was the lone finalist in both the shot put and the Discus. Staigle finished fourth in the shot put finals at 38-08.50 and second in the discus finals with a personal record 114-10.
T J Grote, Kade Kilgore and Littlepage earned the top three spots in the pole vault event. Grote earned a personal record 13-00.00 with his first place finish.
The girls squad began earning serious points in the 800 meter race where Ella Coughlan finished first with a time of 2:23.61 and Camille Crenshaw finished third with a time of 2:47.03.
Ellyse Tingelstad earned one first place finish in the 1500 meters with a time of 5:07.41 and another in the 3000 meters at 11:27.36. Coughlan followed, coming in second place with a time of 12:02.49.
Coughlan, Crenshaw, Kylee Braden and Sabrina Albee took up the 4x100 relay and finished fourth at 55.01. Then the Joseph girls went on to finish first in the 4x400 relay with Albee, Haley Miller, Tinglestad and Coughlan finishing in 4:20.60.
Natalie Gorham earned a personal record in the discus finals at 86-00. And in the pole vault event, Haley Miller finished second with a personal record of 7-09.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.