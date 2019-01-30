The Enterprise girls continued their four-game hot streak with convincing wins over Weston-McEwen and Union on Jan. 25-26. Friday, Jan. 25, saw the ladies melt the Weston-McEwen TigerScots down to puddles behind the one-two punch of Zari Bathke and Ashlyn Gray, who scored 12 and 13 points respectively.
The team upped their game by shooting 45 percent from the field with Bathke shooting 83 percent and Gray at 63 percent to lead the squad. Senior Karli Bedard had her usual stellar night on the boards, snatching nine.
The following night at Union saw the ladies doing more of the same, declawing the Bobcats, 51-38 with senior Shelby Moncrief racking up 16 points for the cause, mostly scored on blistering fast breaks by the Outlaws. Bathke stood next in line with nine points while shooting 75 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the free throw line.
Rebound fiends, Karli Bedard and Ashlyn Gray, had 16 and 15 boards respectively, more than the entire Bobcat team combined.
“These were big wins that assure us of top three in league, which gives us a chance to play games for a shot at the championship,” Coach Mike Crawford said. “We’re moving toward a trip to the state playoffs.”
The coach noted Bathke’s continuing improvement as she gains more minutes and confidence on the floor. He also said that the team still has room for improvement with both turnover and at the free throw line. “We’re getting al little better each week, if we continue we’ll be perfect. There’s room to be better. We had 21 turnover, more than lately. With decent free throw shooting, we’d have gotten 65 points,” Crawford said. He also said the team had fifteen fouls at halftime with three starters who had accumulated four each although none of the players fouled out due to good self-discipline and a strong bench when the players needed a break from the floor.
“Depth gives us energy to keep playing,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep going.”
The ladies are now 15-4 overall and 7-2 in league play while ranked seventh in the state. They next play at home versus Heppner on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
The boys split their two games, first beating the Weston-McEwen TigerScots 70-55 in an away contest. Devin Greer’s sparkling performance netted 19 points with Dylan Marr hot on his heels at 16. Timmy Wells aced 13 points and Cason Kirkland and Coy Aschenbrenner had 10 each.
Coach Larry Wells was impressed with the teams performance. He noted that a number of players scored in the double-digits, and the team followed the game plan.
“We moved the ball really well, we were up 8-0 or 10-0 before Weston scored,” he said. “We came out, broke the press moved the ball better than we have all year. We had a great game.”
The boys just missed versus the Union Bobcats on the following night at home, losing a close-fought 46-40 contest.
“We didn’t move the ball, and when we took shots they weren’t the best shots,” Coach Wells said. “On the other hand, we had great defense and we kept their top scorer to 13 points. Cason Kirkland did a fantastic job on defense with that.”
Coy Aschenbrenner led the squad with 10 points while Devin Greer shot eight through the hoop and rising star Kirkland popped through seven.
The boys now harbor a 3-6 league record and are 9-11 overall. They next play Heppner at home on Feb. 1.
