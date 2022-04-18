PENDLETON — Zac Knapp turned in a time in the 3,000-meter run Friday, April 15, that ranks among the best in the state regardless of classification.
The Enterprise senior won the race at the Buck Track Classic in Pendleton by more than two minutes with a time of 8:37.37, a time that, as of Friday night, was the 14th fastest time in the state and the top time across the 1A-4A classifications. Only two 5A runners and 11 in the 6A ranks have been faster.
The efforts helped the Outlaws to a fourth-place finish and 55.5 points in the meet.
Enterprise also was second in both relay races, with Cory Walker, Andrew Nordtvedt, Ransom Peters and Levi Ortswam turned in a time of 47.06 seconds in the 4x100, and Nordtvedt, Knapp, Peters and Ortswam posting a time of 3:42.62.
Ortswam added two more top-four finishes, placing third in the 100 in 11.79, and fourth in the 200 in 24.15. Andrew Hurley placed third in the 3,000 in 10:49.99, Peters was fourth in the 100 in 11.83, Tyler Knapp placed fifth in the 1,500 in 4:56.98, and Tanner Kesecker tied for fifth in the discus in 95 feet, 3 inches.
On the girls side, the 4x400 relay team of Alisha Melville, Maddie Nordtvedt, Kendall Wigen and Nevaeh James won with a time of 4:34.80 to help the Outlaws to a sixth-place finish and 49 points. James had two second-place finishes, as the freshman was second in the 100 in 13.73, and in the 300 hurdles in 52.15. Sophia Espinoza also was second in the discus with a top throw of 88-feet-10½. The 4x100 team of Althea Komiskey, Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and James was third with a time of 54.67. Individually, Nordtvedt placed third in the 200 in 28.95 seconds, and Madison Wigen and Jada Gray tied for sixth in the high jump at 4-feet-4. Komiskey cleared the same height but took ninth.
The team was back on the track April 19 at the Special District 5 preview in Athena, and next competes April 23 at the 1A/2A/3A preview at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
