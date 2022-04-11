LA GRANDE — The Enterprise girls track team had five top-three finishes as the Outlaws turned in a fourth-place finish with 49 points at the La Grande Invitational Friday, April 8.
Nevaeh James provided a spark with two individual second-place finishes and as part of a second-place relay team. The freshman turned in a personal best of 13.49 seconds to place second in the 100-meter dash, and clocked a time of 52.51, also a PR, to take second in the 300 hurdles. She also ran as part of the second-place 4x400 relay team, as she and teammates Alisha Melville, Kendall Wigen and Maddie Nordtvedt took second with a time of 4:34.57.
And the 4x100 relay team, which consisted of James, Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and Althea Komiskey, came in third in 55.24 seconds. The fifth top-three finish came from Sophia Espinoza, who took third in the discus with a mark of 80 feet, 1½ inches.
Three athletes scored for the Outlaws in the high jump, as Madison Wigen took fourth at 4-feet-6 and Komiskey and Jada Gray tied for sixth at 4-feet-4.
Nordtvedt, in addition to her roles on the relay teams, took fifth in the 200 in 29.15, and Michaila Caine was sixth in the 3,000 in 14:03.07.
The Enterprise boys scored 37 points to take seventh. Twenty of those points came from Zac Knapp in individual events, as the Outlaw standout won the 800 in a time of 2:04.87, and the 1,500 in 4:13.89. He also ran a leg in the 4x400 relay, and with Andrew Nordtvedt, Ransom Peters and Levi Ortswam, placed fourth in 3:51.63.
The 4x100 team of Ortswam, Nordtvedt, Peters and Cory Walker was fifth in 48.07. Individually, Ortswam was fifth in the 200 (24.46), Weston Wolfe was seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.17), one second ahead of teammate Roan Flynn, who was eighth (47.17) and Nordtvedt was eighth in the 400 (56.07).
The Joseph boys, who took 11th with 19.75 points, got a first-place finish from Kale Ferguson in the discus with a mark of 143-feet-2½, and a second-place finish from Ferguson in the javelin at 137-feet-11½. The Eagles also got a tie for seventh in the high jump from James Burney (5-feet-2), and an eighth-place finish from the 4x100 relay team of Gavin Russell, Dylan Rogers, Jayden McNall and Burney in 50.50.
For the Eagle girls, Iona McDonald placed sixth in the 300 hurdles in 58.23, and Basey Dawson was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 91-feet-8.
Enterprise continues on the track April at the Buck Track Classic in Pendleton, while Joseph is at the Sherman Invitational April 16 at Moro.
