ATHENA — The Enterprise track and field team posted 20 top-four finishes — a dozen on the boys side and eight on the girls side — at the 2A Special District 5 preview meet Tuesday, April 19, in Athena.
The lone win April 19 came from Zac Knapp, who won a thriller in the boys 800-meter run. Knapp, who was aiming for the school record in the race, missed by fewer than three seconds, but had enough to hold off two fierce competitors in the race. His winning time of 2:01.13 edged Trevor Nichols of Heppner by 0.25 seconds, and was 1.25 seconds ahead of Alex McIntyre of Weston-McEwen.
Knapp only ran in the 800, but that didn't prevent the Outlaws from scoring well in the distance races. Weston Wolfe and Andrew Hurley went second and third in the 1,500 with respective times of 4:51.46 and 5:00.77, while Liam Wolfe was sixth in 5:20.01, and Tyler Knapp placed second in the 3,000 in 10:53.12.
Levi Ortswam and Ransom Peters were in on five of the top placings. Ortswam took second in the 200 in 24.90 seconds, and third in the 100 in 12.50 seconds. He was a tick ahead of Peters in the 100, as Peters took fourth in 12.55 seconds, and fourth in the 200 in 25.42 seconds. The two were also half of the third-place 4x100 relay team, joining Cory Walker and Alex Nordtvedt to earn a time of 47.78.
The younger Knapp, the Wolfes and Hurley took fourth in the 4x400 in 4:16.53. Weston Wolfe added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 46:98. Roan Flynn was seventh in the same race in 49.03, and was fourth in the long jump at 17 feet, 6-1/2 inches. And Nordtvedt took fifth in the 400 in 57.13, and eighth in the 200 in 26.67.
For the girls, Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and Nevaeh James took second in the 4x100 relay in 54.82 to lead the EHS effort. James took third in both the 100 (14.00) and the 200 (29.20), and Sophia Espinoza added a third-place finish in the discus throw with a mark of 84-feet-10-3/4.
A handful of athletes took fourth — as Madison Wigen, Komiskey and Jada Gray all reached a mark of 4-feet-6 to tie for fourth in the high jump, and Gray took fourth in the 100 hurdles in 21.93.
Nordtvedt, Kendall Wigen and Alisha Melville went 5-6-7 in the 400 with times of 1:08.19, 1:09.59 and 1:10.61, respectively. And Stonebrink added an eighth-place finish in the 200 in 32.19.
The EHS boys took fourth as a team with 75 points, while the Outlaw girls were sixth with 37.2 points.
