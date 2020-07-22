ENTERPRISE — On a perfect weekend for golf, 32 players participated in the annual Elks Golf Tournament at the Alpine Meadows Golf Course July 18-19 in Enterprise.
The golfers played in two separate flights, and were scored in gross and net categories.
Winners of the gross category in the first flight were Bill Ables, first, Dakota Hull, second, and Mike Rahn, third.
In the first flight net category, Tori Suto took first, Tristin Beck took second and Bo Patzke claimed third. In the second flight, gross winners were Josh Harmon, Mike Walborn, and Chad Conrad. Net winners were Dick Anderson, Jerry Hook, and Kyle Hook.
