ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise boys basketball team finally got back into the win column — and did so against a team it beat earlier in the year.
The Outlaws used a balanced scoring attack to get past Wallowa, 48-32, for their second win of the season Thursday, Dec. 30.
The late rematch was scheduled after Enterprise’s home game against Stanfield and Wallowa’s contest against Sherman County were canceled.
The teams played a tight first quarter, but Enterprise opened up a double-digit halftime lead of 23-10 as Caden Fent and Spencer Decker both scored five points in the period.
It was the only quarter that Enterprise was able to gain a substantial advantage, but it was more than enough for the Outlaws.
Wallowa hung around in the second half, but couldn’t muster enough offense to rally after the break.
The Outlaws were led in the scorebook by Decker, who finished with nine points. Roan Flynn had eight points, all in the second half, and both Jackson Decker and Maclane Melville scored seven points.
Gabe Nobles and Kellen Knifong both had 11 points to lead the Cougars on offense.
Wallowa (2-8 overall) was slated to meet Joseph on Tuesday, then visits Elgin on Friday and hosts Cove on Saturday, while Enterprise (2-8 overall) heads to Grant Union on Friday and hosts Stanfield on Monday after its matchup against Pilot Rock on Tuesday was postponed.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Ione/Arlington 56, Joseph 41: The Joseph boys basketball team played neck-and-neck with Ione/Arlington for a half Tuesday, Dec. 28, before Ione/Arlington pulled away in the second half for a 56-41 win in a nonleague contest.
The teams were tied at 10-10 after one, and Joseph was down just 26-23 at the break. But Ione/Arlington started to separate itself after the break, pulling ahead 40-31 after three and adding 16 points in the fourth to finish off the victory.
The Eagles showed balance on offense, with Reece Nelson leading the way with 12 points — including three 3-pointers — and both Hayden Hite and James Burney adding eight points.
The rest of the Eagles’ contests on its post-Christmas road trip were canceled.
Joseph (2-6 overall) was slated to visit Wallowa on Tuesday, Jan. 4, then heads to Pine Eagle on Friday.
Condon 59, Wallowa 30: The Wallowa boys basketball team dropped its final game at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament as Condon came away with a 59-30 victory Dec. 28.
Condon put the game out of reach early, pouring in 27 first-quarter points, to lead by 21 after one, and leading by 27 at halftime and 29 after three quarters.
Willie Gibbs was the top scorer for the Cougars with nine points, and Kellen Knifong added seven points.
