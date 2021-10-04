ENTERPRISE — On paper, it figured to be a tight contest — maybe even one Enterprise would be an underdog in. On the field, it was the Outlaws’ most dominant win in three years.
Gideon Gray rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and the Enterprise football team piled up 597 yards of offense to blast Ione/Arlington at home Friday, Oct. 1, 51-6.
“Coming into the game they were, by the OSAA rankings...ninth. I think we were 20th,” head coach Rusty Eschler said. “They had just the week before beat Pilot Rock. We talked about it and said ‘they are going to come in here confident.’ (We had) a very strong showing, really dominant performance. Probably our best game of the year overall.”
Not only was it the best game of the year for the Outlaws, but arguably the best in a few years. The 51 points was the first time Enterprise had scored 50 since defeating Imbler 50-12 in 2019, and the margin of victory was only eclipsed the last three years by a 58-8 win over Arlington/Condon in 2018.
In addition to a big game from Gray, EHS also saw Trey Stewart rack up 82 yards and two scores. Ransom Peters added 62 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Decker had 176 yards passing and added one 49-yard touchdown scramble.
And in a rarity in 8-man football, Tyler Knapp was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points and connected on a 26-yard field goal.
“Very happy with the defensive side of the ball. Kids stepped up,” Eschler said. “We didn’t have a scouting report and kind of went into the game cold.”
The coach also credited the play of the offensive line, highlighting Tanner Kesecker who filled in for regular starter John Howard.
“He did outstanding,” Eschler said. “All the offensive line blocked their butts off. They’re the big reason why we have that many yards of rushing.”
The Outlaws (2-3 overall, 2-3 Special District 2-West) face Elgin on Friday in their final regular-season home game.
Joseph forfeits due to quarantineThe Joseph football team was forced to forfeit its Friday, Oct. 1, contest at Pine Eagle due to having players in quarantine because of COVID-19.
Head coach Duncan Christman said the quarantine was the reason the previous week’s contest against Prairie City/Burnt River was rescheduled to late October. A reschedule date didn’t work, though, this time around.
Joseph (3-1 overall) hopes to be on the field Saturday, Oct. 9, when it hosts Huntington for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
