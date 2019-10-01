EO Media Group
HELIX —
Enterprise runners excelled Saturday at the Helix Stubblebuster cross-country meet.
Henry Coughlan of Enterprise finished first in the boys race, leading the Outlaws to the team title with 23 points. Coughlin finished in a time of 16:02.2. Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty ran a season best 16 minutes, 51.8 seconds Thursday, placing third at the Helix Stubblebuster. Hurty ran with Coughlan the first mile, then got passed by Enterprise’s Zac Knapp on the second mile. Knapp (16:43.4) finished second behind Coughlan.
Bayden Menton of Enterprise (17:10.4) and Trevor Nichols of Heppner (17:39.5) round out the top 5.
The relatively flat course made three loops through town, with about one-quarter of a mile on each loop cutting through the stubble of a wheat field.
In the girls race, Enterprise ran away with the team title with 35 points, while Heppner was right behind the Outlaws with 42.
Ellyse Tinglestad of Enterprise won the race in a time of 20:15.9, with Heppner’s Hailey Heideman (20:18.8) right on her heels. Madelyn Nichols of Heppner (20:30.5) was third, followed by Condon’s Kally Wilkins (20:31.2) and Kaylee Cope of Griswold (20:42.8).
