ENTERPRISE — A scoring run in the first two sets — and finding its strongest hitters — was the key to Stanfield collecting a win over Enterprise in Blue Mountain Conference action.
The front-running Tigers used lengthy rallies and held off a late comeback attempt by the Outlaws to complete a sweep Friday, Oct. 15, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24.
Enterprise led in each set, and seemed to have some early momentum in the opener after going ahead 11-7, and later 14-11, when the Tigers put kill attempts into the net.
Nine of the next 10 points, however, went to Stanfield. The Tigers grabbed their first lead at 15-14 and opened up a five-point lead at 20-15 on a tip kill by Zuri Reeser. Enterprise got no closer after that.
A kill by Josi Coggins and a Stanfield error put Enterprise up 5-2 early in the second, but the next 11 points went to the Tigers, who pulled ahead 13-5 on a Jennifer Flores ace. A Jada Gray kill helped Enterprise trim the margin back to six, but Stanfield pushed the lead back to 11 and went on to lead by as much as 13 points en route to the win.
The team traded leads four times early in the final set. An ace by Reeser put the Tigers ahead 10-9. Stanfield pushed the lead to four on several occasions, and seemed ready to put the match away when Mazie Reeser’s kill made the lead 23-17.
Enterprise mounted one final rally, though, to try and stay in the match. A kill by Liz Rowley and two by Gray helped trim the deficit to 23-21, and after the Tigers pushed the game to match point, Gray, Madison Wigen and Rowley all had kills to tie the set at 24-24.
Two errors by Enterprise, though, on the next two points gave the set and the match to Stanfield.
Gray had eight kills and three blocks for the Outlaws, while Rowley had five kills. Coggins added two aces.
The Outlaws followed up Friday with a split of action on Saturday, losing to Grant Union at home in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12, and defeating Pilot Rock 25-12, 25-11, 15-25, 25-9.
Gray had four kills in the loss to Grant Union, while Rosie Movich-Fields had six aces.
In the win over the Rockets, Wigen had seven kills, Gray had eight digs and Rilyn Kirkland had six aces.
“We struggled a bit this weekend to find our equilibrium with a new lineup, minus an injured Maci Marr,” head coach Lisa Farwell said. “Our team worked hard, but we had a difficult schedule with Stanfield and GU both. With just one league game left, we’re in a do-or-die situation trying to get into the district tournament. We’ll need to get a win on Tuesday, and a few other things to go our way, or our season will be over.”
Enterprise (10-10 overall, 3-8 BMC) finished up the regular season Tuesday against Weston-McEwen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.