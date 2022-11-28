ENTERPRISE — There was plenty for the Enterprise football team to be proud of this fall — the program’s best record in a decade at 6-4, a second-place finish in the west division of Special Q, a No. 7 spot in the final OSAA rankings and second consecutive playoff berth among them.
Add to that list a slew of all-district awards.
In all, 11 Outlaws received all-district awards, including five athletes who were recognized on both offense and defense.
“As a head coach, it’s gratifying to see this many of our kids get recognized for all-league honors,” head coach Josh Harman said.
Leading the way were three seniors who got both a first-team and a second-team award. Chase Duncan was a first-team tight end/receiver who led the team in all three receiving categories with 33 catches for 594 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a second-team linebacker, leading the team with 92 tackles. He added three interceptions, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Caden Fent was a first-team defensive end, posting 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. Offensively, he was named to the second team as a running back, though he spent time in the backfield, at wide receiver and finished the season at quarterback. He finished with 103 carries for 574 yards and 10 touchdowns, 15 catches for 278 yards and five touchdowns, and was 39-for-85 passing for 727 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
Nevin Goldsmith was a first-team guard for his play on the offensive line, and a second-team defensive tackle. On defense, he posted 59 tackles, eight sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Harman said Fent, Goldsmith and Duncan also were selected to play in the eight-man all-star football game, which will be held next summer.
The fourth senior, Tanner Kesecker, won honorable mention on the offensive line at center.
“The seniors, we only had four, Tanner, Chase, Nevin and Caden, they were phenomenal leaders,” Harman said. “Given everything they did for our team, filling their shoes next year is going to be tough, but I think they set a good example for the younger kids next year going forward. I think the fact that all four of them were recognized as all-league and three were both ways, that speaks to their ability as football players. Other teams saw it that way as well.”
Junior John Howard was named all-league on both sides of the ball, despite playing just five games on the season. He was named to the second team at defensive line after posting 24 tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss. He also earned an honorable mention as an offensive guard.
Kylar McQuead was the final Outlaw to earn second team, doing so at defensive back. He finished with 23 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, and Harman said McQuead was often given the task of covering an opposing team’s top receiver.
Ashtyn Irwin earned honorable mention on both offense and defense. At running back, the sophomore posted 1,053 yards on 115 carries, a rate of 9.16 yards per carry, and rushed for 12 touchdowns. He added 14 catches for 343 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On defense, he finished second on the team with 89 tackles, four sacks, two defensive touchdowns, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a forced fumble.
Sophomore Tyler Knapp earned honorable mention at quarterback despite playing just over five games. He suffered a season-ending injury early in the Outlaws’ sixth game, a matchup against Crane, but still finished 64-for-96 passing for 1,123 yards with 17 TDs and just two picks.
Gunnar McDowell earned honorable mention in the wide receiver/tight end category, as the sophomore finished with 20 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, junior Tegan Evans was honorable mention at defensive end, posting 32 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. And junior Trey Stewart earned honorable mention at defensive back, finishing with 23 tackles and two interceptions.
