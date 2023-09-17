PILOT ROCK — The Enterprise football team evened up its season record to 1-1 with a 64-6 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah on Thursday, Sept. 14 in 1A 8-Man Special District 3 action.

On the road in Pilot Rock, the Outlaws put the game away early, leading 50-0 at the half. The large lead gave coach Josh Harman the opportunity to see some play from the younger members of the squad in the second half of play.

