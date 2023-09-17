PILOT ROCK — The Enterprise football team evened up its season record to 1-1 with a 64-6 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah on Thursday, Sept. 14 in 1A 8-Man Special District 3 action.
On the road in Pilot Rock, the Outlaws put the game away early, leading 50-0 at the half. The large lead gave coach Josh Harman the opportunity to see some play from the younger members of the squad in the second half of play.
Junior quarterback Tyler Knapp was unstoppable, playing only the first half but recording four passing scores in only five attempts. He also added a rushing touchdown on three carries of 75 yards before taking the bench.
Junior Ashtyn Irwin picked up six receptions for the game, including two for scores and Trey Stewart’s lone reception also found the end zone.
Both Kylar McQuead and Zack Roberts also recorded rushing scores.
Enterprise ran only 31 offensive plays in the rout of the Rockets with the defensive stepping up to allow Pilot Rock/Ukiah only a lone score late in the game.
“We cleaned up a lot from our loss,” Harman said, referring to a season-opening loss against Imbler. “I was also impressed with a freshman, backup quarterback Isaac Bedard.”
Receiving playing time due to the halftime lead, Bedard threw two passes for scores.
Enterprise (1-1 overall, 1-0 1A 8-Man Special District 3) now prepares for the annual Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 22 with the Dufur Rangers (0-3 overall, 0-1 1A 8-Man Special District 3) coming to town.
Fans should note the early start time of 6 p.m. for the league matchup and prepare for Homecoming activities during the halftime.
