The Enterprise Outlaws opening home game on Friday Sept. 7, was stopped by lightning early in the second half with the score 40-8 Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii with Enterprise on the wrong side of the score. Coach Rusty Eschler said the game was tough.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes on our part he said. “We could have made it a little closer. We may not have won the game, but we could have made it a little more challenging for Pilot Rock.”
Eschler said the lightning game ended at the conclusion of the third quarter. He explained that anytime you hear thunder or see lightning, it calls for a 30-minute break
“We first got the thunder, then the lightning, and we thought we got a little space there, then a big black cloud came over and it was, “nope, not gonna go.”
The coach noted that the Rockets are probably the best team in the West Special District 3 conference. He said that the Rockets’ advantage included size and speed.
The Outlaws had some noteworthy offensive production with junior Trace Evans leading the way. Evans scored the team’s only touchdown on a 60-yard sweep.
Defensively, senior Dallas Harker kept the Outlaws in the game.
“He did a really good job,” Eschler said. He added that the squad started two freshmen on defense and one on offense. The coach also said the team was a growing force that gets better all the time.
“They worked hard,” he said. “I’m not disappointed in their effort. I am concerned about the mental mistakes.”
The Outlaws dressed down 13 players and no player received injury during the game.
The loss left the Outlaws with an 0-1 league and overall record on the season. They travel down to Cambridge, Idaho on Friday, Sept. 13 to meet Oakley, a private school in Idaho.
“It’ll be a challenge, but competition doesn’t kill you,” Eschler said.
