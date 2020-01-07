In the first Blue Mountain League games, the 15th-ranked Enterprise Outlaw boys heisted a hard-fought victory Friday night over ninth-ranked Pilot Rock at home. On Saturday, Jan. 4, the battered Outlaws traveled to Canyon City and suffered a 30-48 loss to 13th-ranked Grant Union.
The Outlaw’s Friday night game with Pilot Rock sometimes seemed more like a brawl than a basketball game. In the end, the squad won a hard-fought game, 67-64. But that was not before Enterprise High School Principal Blake Carlsen called the Enterprise Police in the second half to ask for law enforcement presence in case things got out of hand. Enterprise and OSP both sent officers whose assistance was unnecessary, but reassuring, as Pilot Rock fans cheered on its team's rough play.
The Outlaws took the initial lead, but the game was close from the start, and tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. But adrenaline started flowing at 2 minutes into the second quarter when Pilot Rock’s Logan Weinke and Enterprise’s Devin Greer tied up the ball. Weinke wrestled Greer to the floor in an apparent leg lock and continued to hold Greer in an awkward head-down position after the referees’ whistles sounded. He was called for a technical. The game paused for about 5 minutes while tempers cooled. Both of Greer’s whistle-clean, free throws touched nothing but net, and two points richer, the Outlaws resumed play. But players and fans remained on edge.
The technical call seemed to energize Pilot Rock. They went on an eight-point spree before the Outlaws got back in the saddle. At the half, the score was 29-31. Both teams had 10 fouls on the scoreboard.
Pilot Rock’s very aggressive basketball in the second half began to take a physical toll on the Outlaws. Enterprise surged ahead by 6 points early in the third quarter. On one play, guard David Salim, driving for a layup, was knocked out of bounds by Rocket center Payton Thurmond as Salim lined up his shot. In another, forward Gideon Gray took a savage elbow to the face from Pilot Rock’s Tanner Corwin that put Gray on the floor and required a trip to the locker room. Gray reappeared on the bench with a bag of ice on his face but did not return to the game. With about 20 seconds left in the game, and the score 66-64, a Pilot Rock player collided forcefully with Greer, who was setting up for one of his soft jump shots. Greer had the breath knocked out of him, and Enterprise coach Kyle Crawford called a long time out to allow for tempers to subside and Greer to recover. Greer, still shaken, sank the second of his two free throws to create a three-point lead that held through the end of the game.
The Enterprise crowd supported their team with loud cheers and stamping on the bleachers. The Outlaws retained their cool and played with professionalism despite Pilot Rock’s rough-and-tumble tactics.
Cason Kirkland led the scoring with a stirring 23-point performance on the evening and going four of nine from behind the paint. Dallas Harker poured in 17 through the ring and Greer added 13.
Defensively, Harker served as chairman of the boards with nine with three steals while Greer seized seven boards. Kirkland added three steals toward the cause.
Coach Kyle Crawford said that with Pilot Rock’s 10-0 preseason, the contest would be tough. He said defensively, the Outlaws held the lightning-quick Rocket guards to a minimum of points that helped seal the victory.
“It was a physical battle,” Crawford said. “My team was feeling pretty beat up afterwards. We were really excited to come out with a 'W.' ”
Crawford also said he received numerous texts of supports and congratulations on the steadfast bearing of his squad in the face of questionable behavior on the part of the Rockets.
“I’ve talked a lot to my kids about how we behave all season long, and it means a lot to see it played out in real basketball and doing exactly what we’re working on,” he said. “I’m proud of them.”
The physicality and emotions of the Rockets battle took its toll on the Outlaws as they went down to defeat at the hands of the Grant Union Prospectors the next day, 48-30.
“We just couldn’t get going offensively,” Crawford said. “We also got into foul trouble early and just couldn’t get anything flowing.”
Kirkland again led the offense, but this time with eight points while Greer nailed seven and David Salim got four. Defensively, Harker pulled in five boards.
“I’m hoping we can have a successful showing versus Weston-McEwen,” Crawford said of the team’s upcoming battle at home on Friday, Jan. 10.
The weekend left the Outlaws men with a 1-1 league record and 5-4 overall.
