The top-ranked Powder Valley Badgers football team, coasted to a 60-28 victory over the Enterprise Outlaws in the opening game of the Special District 3 playoffs Friday, November 1 at Eastern Oregon University.
The Badgers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half before the Outlaws reached the end zone. Late in the first half, Outlaw Gideon Gray scored from 2 yards out, giving Enterprise 6 points. A safety just before the half ended brought the score to 34-8. The Outlaws added three fourth-quarter scores on a 9-yard run by Jericho Peters, a 25-yard rush by Trace Evans and a 40-yard TD reception by Evans for the final margin.
The Badgers, who have won their last three games, ended up as the No. 12 seed and will travel to face Lowell in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night.
Enterprise, which dropped its final two games, finishes the season with an overall record of 2-5.
