ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise boys basketball team looked like it was about to get run out of the building in its Saturday, Jan. 15, home matchup against Union.
The Outlaws, though, shook off the slow start and an early double-digit deficit to rally and hang with the Bobcats before falling in a Blue Mountain Conference matchup, 46-36.
"The last two games we've done a great job of getting back into the game," head coach Kyle Crawford said. "We just need to figure out how to finish on top. It definitely feels like we're on the cusp of pulling it off. As a team we're really starting to work together and recognize everyone's worth. Our rebounds are up, our offense is becoming more efficient, and our defense continues to improve, which has us more excited then ever to get back out there and compete."
Union scored the first seven points of the contest and ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 16-3 lead after one.
But Enterprise rallied on multiple occasions to get back in the game, and did so almost immediately. Spencer Decker, Maclane Melville and Caden Fent all hit 3-pointers during a second-quarter opening 11-0 run to quickly get within two at 16-14. The teams traded points before Union went on a 9-2 run, capped by a Tee Ledbetter jumper, to go ahead 27-18 late in the second before Enterprise got within 27-20 at the half.
The Bobcats again threatened to pull away early in the third as they opened up a 31-20 lead, but the Outlaws staged yet another rally — this time an 8-0 run. Gideon Gray hit a jumper and had two free throws to cut the margin to seven. Dylan Jennings then drove for a layup, and Jackson Decker converted a layup to make it a three-point game with 3:03 remaining in the third. After Union scored, another Decker layup brought Enterprise within 33-30 after three quarters.
Ledbetter and Jackson Decker exchanged field goals early in the fourth, and Enterprise had several opportunities to get even closer than three that missed before Union put the game out of reach with a 7-0 run, going up 42-32 on Bo Ledbetter's 3-pointer with 3:35 to play. The Outlaws got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Gray and Jackson Decker each had eight points for the Outlaws, and Spencer Decker had seven points.
Tee Ledbetter led all scorers with 26 points for Union.
Enterprise (2-12 overall, 0-4 BMC) faced Pilot Rock on Jan. 18, and visits Heppner on Jan. 21 and Stanfield on Jan. 22.
Friday, Jan. 14
Weston-McEwen 63, Enterprise 48: On Jan. 14, Enterprise was in a similar situation, falling behind early and closing in on Weston-McEwen before the TigerScots took control and wrapped up a 63-48 victory.
The Outlaws trailed 13-4 after one quarter, but found a rhythm and scored 16 points in the second to pull within 26-20 at the break.
The TigerScots doubled the lead to 12 after three quarters at 48-36, netting 22 points in the quarter, and added on in the fourth for the win.
Gideon Gray was the leading scorer for the Outlaws with 16 points, including 11 in the second half. Chase Duncan added eight points and both Jackson Decker and Caden Fent had seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.