PENDLETON – Participating in her first-ever high school track meet, Enterprise freshman Owyhee Harguess showed the field what the next four years hold for competitors as the Outlaws won both the 200- and 400-meter races running at the Buck Track Classic in Pendleton on Friday, April 7.

Harguess was first across the tape in the 200 race with a time of 26.69 seconds, the top time among the 2A ranks this season. The Enterprise runner posted a time of 59.15 in the 400 meters, again the top time at the meet and also the top 2A time this year to date.

