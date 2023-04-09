PENDLETON – Participating in her first-ever high school track meet, Enterprise freshman Owyhee Harguess showed the field what the next four years hold for competitors as the Outlaws won both the 200- and 400-meter races running at the Buck Track Classic in Pendleton on Friday, April 7.
Harguess was first across the tape in the 200 race with a time of 26.69 seconds, the top time among the 2A ranks this season. The Enterprise runner posted a time of 59.15 in the 400 meters, again the top time at the meet and also the top 2A time this year to date.
The efforts of Harguess helped Enterprise to a fifth-place team finish in the girls’ scoring. The Outlaws ended the day with 54 points, seven points behind both Heppner’s and Baker’s 61 points.
Fellow freshman Abigail Hurley placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 37.27 seconds.
Also taking a second-place showing was sophomore Nevaeh James in the 300-meter hurdles after crossing the tape in 51.61 seconds. James doubled up on her day with second in the long jump after a leap of 15 feet, 7.5 inches.
Ending the day with 26 points, the Outlaw boys placed ninth in the team standings. The high point on the day came in the 4-by-100 relay as Ransom Peters, Andrew Nordtvedt, Cory Walker and Lute Ramsden placed second.
