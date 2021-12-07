ENTERPRISE — It was a positive start to the season for the Enterprise boys basketball team.
Dylan Jennings scored 14 points to lead 10 Outlaws who hit the scorebook, Caden Fent added 12 points, and Enterprise rolled from the outset of their Wednesday, Dec. 1 opener against Wallowa, scoring the game’s first 23 points en route to a 55-16 home victory.
Enterprise overwhelmed a young Cougar squad with its high-pace, frenetic style of play, though it took a bit for the Outlaws to settle in as they scored just one field goal in the first three minutes. Jennings, who had eight first-half points, broke through with a jumper, and shots finally started to fall. Two baskets from Fent, a putback by Jackson Decker and another Jennings jumper pushed the Enterprise lead to 15-0 after one.
“I’m crazy proud of how hard my guys worked,” Enterprise head coach Kyle Crawford said. “They did everything I asked. We worked really hard conditioning through the first 2½ weeks.
“They never quit on me. ... That intensity is what I’m hoping to bring throughout the season.”
Wallowa, which started three freshmen, finally broke through with 3:39 to play in the second half when Kellen Knifong put back a missed free throw, and he scored again 38 seconds later to make the score 23-4. The lead was 27-4 at the break after a late putback by Chase Duncan.
“They never gave up. They kept fighting,” Wallowa head coach Deon Chandler said. “Kellen stepped up big time for me and played some big minutes. The game’s a lot faster than what they’re used to. They learned the experience of a fast-paced game, and learned how their season is going to be with the fast-paced game. They learned a lot of good things.”
Both teams found a bit of a rhythm in the second half. Seven different players scored in the third quarter alone for the Outlaws, who led by as many as 34 points in the period when Fent collected a steal and converted a layup for a 40-6 lead. A mini-flurry by Wallowa to close the third — including four points in short order by Isaac Barnum — set the score at 44-14 after three.
The teams traded points in the first 20 seconds of the fourth before Enterprise scored the final 10 points to salt away the win.
There were plusses and minuses for the Outlaws. Enterprise forced Wallowa into 40 turnovers and collected 29 steals, led by Spencer Decker, who had seven. The team, though, struggled from the floor, shooting just 27% in the first half and 30% for the game.
Wallowa was led in scoring by Knifong, who came off the bench to score eight points. He and teammate Willie Gibbs also led the Cougars on the boards with seven rebounds each. The Cougars shot 24% from the floor.
In addition to the balanced scoring — Jackson Decker added seven points and Gideon Gray had six — the Outlaws had balance on the boards, as Gray, Fent and Trey Stewart each had five boards. On the night, Enterprise held a 40-29 rebounding edge.
