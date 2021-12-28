ENTERPRISE — It was not the ending to the nonleague schedule that the Enterprise boys hoped for.
The Outlaws’ slumped reached eight games in a row Wednesday, Dec. 22 as they fell to Imbler, 57-52, in their final game before Blue Mountain Conference action starts — a contest where they saw a player ejected for throwing a punch and lost two additional starters who fouled out.
“(We’re) trying not to dwell too much on the negative and find something positive to build on,” head coach Kyle Crawford said.
With the score tied at 35-all midway through the third quarter, Imbler’s Jeremiah Martin and Enterprise’s Gideon Gray got tangled up battling for a rebound. Both players went to the floor before Gray popped up and punched Martin in the back of the head, resulting in the senior getting immediately tossed from the game.
“I was pretty blunt with him,” Crawford said, noting Gray will sit out the team’s next contest. “He knows he let the team down. He’s remorseful about it. I believe him when he says it’s not going to happen again.”
The Outlaws lost Jackson Decker to fouls later in the third, and Spencer Decker to fouls in the final minute of the game.
But the rest of the team picked up the slack to keep the suddenly shorthanded Outlaws in the game in the final quarter. The Outlaws scored each time the Panthers tried to pull away, never allowing Imbler to get further than four points ahead until the final seconds. Spencer Decker, before fouling out, drove for a layup to bring Enterprise within 50-48, and with just over 90 seconds to play, Lane Rouse rebounded a miss and put it back for a 50-all tie.
On the ensuing possession, Imbler’s Dallin Rasmussen got to the rim for a layup with a minute to play to give the Panthers back the lead, this time for good. Wyatt Burns grabbed a steal on the next Enterprise possession and hit two free throws for a four-point lead, then pushed the margin to six with two more free throws with 32.1 seconds to play.
Maclane Melville’s jumper with 24 seconds to play kept Enterprise close, but the Outlaws didn’t get the ball back.
Jackson Decker finished with 14 points, 11 of those coming in the third before he was forced to the bench. Melville and Gray both added 11 points.
Justin Frost, who was a thorn in the side of Enterprise all night, led the Panthers with 22 points and 19 rebounds.
The Outlaws (1-8 overall) start league play Thursday, Dec. 30, at home against Stanfield.
“The thing I’ve been saying all preseason, these games, although we want to win them, they don’t define our season,” the coach said. “We are 0-0 going into Thursday with Stanfield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.