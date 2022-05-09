JOHN DAY — The Enterprise boys track and field team took second Friday, May 6, at the Grant Union Invitational, winning four events in the process, while the girls team placed third and won five events.
Zac Knapp had two individual victories for the Outlaws, posting a time of 2:02.08 to win the 800-meter run, and a time of 10:13.65 to win the 3,000. He also was part of the winning 4x400 relay team, joining Weston Wolfe, Ransom Peters and Levi Ortswam to post a top time of 3:37.14. Ortswam posted the fourth win of the day with a time in the 400 of 50.99 seconds, and he was second in the 200 in 23.86.
Taking second was Tyler Knapp in the 3,000 in 10:42.93, Roan Flynn in both the 300 hurdles (45.28) and the long jump (17-feet-7½), and the 4x100 relay team of Peters, Andrew Nordtvedt, Cory Walker and Ortswam in 46.79.
Peters added third-place finishes in both the 100 (12.06) and the 200 (24.61), Flynn was third in the 110 hurdles (19.00) and Wolfe was third in the triple jump (37 feet, 1½ inches). And rounding out top-four finishes was Tanner Kesecker in fourth in the discus (106-10) and Wolfe in fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.80).
On the girls side, the 4x100 relay team led the way with Jada Gray, Maddie Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and Nevaeh James winning in 53.75. James and Gray both added individual wins, with Gray taking the 100 hurdles in 20.31, and James winning the 300 hurdles in 51.94. Also getting victories were Kendall Wigen in the 400 (1:08.05) and Madison Wigen in the high jump (4-8).
Gray added two more runner-up efforts, taking second in the high jump at 4-feet-6, and in the 300 hurdles in 55.31. The 4x400 relay team of Alisha Melville, Stonebrink, Kendall Wigen and Maddie Nordtvedt was second in 4:33.03. James also was second in the 100 (14.23), Madison Wigen was second in the 200 (31.27), Melville was second in the 400 (1:08.88) and Nordtvedt was second in the 800 (2:44.51).
In third was Ailena McEntire in the 200 in 31.92, and Nordtvedt was fourth in the 100 (14.43) and Kendall Wigen fourth in the long jump (12-11¼).
The Outlaw boys finished with 140 points to trail just Grant Union (194 points) and the girls had 136 points, behind Grant Union (185) and Burns (153).
The team returns to action May 13 at the 2A Special District 5 Championships in Athena.
