The Enterprise/Wallowa thinclads traveled to John Day for the Grant Union Invitational on Friday, May 3.
The boys team placed third in the meet with 124 points, behind the 140 point efforts of Grant Union and Burns. Garrett Thorne, Austin Brockamp and Shane Lund placed in the second, fourth and fifth slots with Thorne just .01 second off the winning time of 11.65 at 11.66. Brockamp destroyed the competition in the 200 meters with a time of 24.00 while Foster Hobbs aced out all competitors with a time of 50.33 in the 400 meters, the first time he’d ever run the race. Lund placed in the third slot at 53.81. Zac Knapp closed out the 1500 meters with a fifth place with a time of 4:38.25. The 4x100 relay team of Lund, Hobbs, Jericho Peters and Thorne erased all-comers with a smoking 45.82 time.
The field events saw Riley Masters placing second and fourth in the shot put and discus with tosses of 38-06 and 101-08 respectively, and fourth in the javelin at 119-02. Joe Robb placed fourth in the high jump at 5-00 and second in the long jump at 119-04.5 while Colby Harris placed second in the triple jump with a 39-11 effort.
The girls placed second with 157.5 points, behind Grant Union’s 215.5 points. Shelby Moncrief placed third in the 100 meters at 13.09 but toasted the competition in the 200 meters at 27.49 while Savannah Vaughn and Hero Peters were in third and fourth place in the event with times of 27.94 and 27.97. Ashley Wilson left the field behind with her 2:30.95 in the 800 meters.
Distance queen Kyra Hook placed second and first in the 1500 and 3000 meters races with times of 5:13.18 and 11:38.49 respectively. Ashlym Gray placed second in the 100 meter hurdles at 17.93 and Sidney Stonebrink in third a second behind. Karli Bedard kept first place to herself in the 300 meter hurdles at 51.78 while the 4x400 relay team of Vaughn, Charlotte McDonald, Lannie Stonebrink and Wilson placed second at 4:22.72.
In the field, Gray placed second in the discus at 95-07 while Bedard came on strong in the javelin and high jump, placing fourth and second restively. Vaughn tied Bedard in the high jump at 4-06. McDonald placed third in the long jump at 15-05.
Coach Dan Moody likes the way the team is coming on strong before district.
“They’re starting to get where they need to be,” Moody said. “We had about 15 personal records that day.”
Although impressed with individual performances, Moody cautioned that everyone on the squad needs to focus on maxing out their performances for district, where they have to finish in the top two or meet the qualifying standard to go on to glory at the state level. Moody isn’t taking chances. He spent time at the computer looking through the statistics of competitors in order to know where to place his athletes for maximum performance and rewards.
“A meet is a meet and district is district,” he said. “They have to do that again at district.”
