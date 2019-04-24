The Enterprise High school Outlaws are still picking up steam, as they showed that at the Pepsi Invitational in Union on Saturday, April 20. The Outlaws girls team placed second with 99 points, just three behind winners Grant Union High. The boys placed third with 66.5 points, behind Grant Union’s 88 points and Elgin’s 71.
Senior whirlwind Shelby Moncrief led the ladies, competing in four events with top 5 finishes in each, including a first-place finish as part of the 4x400 relay.
Hero Peters placed fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.33 with Moncrief hot on her heels at 13.35. The 200 meters saw Moncrief in the second slot at 27.79 and Savannah Vaughn in third at 28.09 and Hero Peters in fifth at 28.55.
In the 800 meters, Ashley Wilson cruised to a third-place finish with a time of 2:37.84 while reliable Kyla Hook placed second in the 1500 meters with a 5:16.83 and Wilson coming in fifth at 5:34.81. Ashlyn Gray tamed the 100 meter hurdles with a third-place finish at 18.27 with Sidney Stonebrink coming in sixth about a second later. Karli Bedard finished second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.62 while Gray finished fifth at 54.09.
The girls placed second in the 4x100 meters relay with a time of 52.60. Peters, Vaughn, Gray and Moncrief made up the squad. The 4x400 saw Charlotte McDonald, Hook, Bedard and Moncrief in the winner’s circle with a time of 4:22.21.
Field event triumphs include Gray placing sixth in the discus and Bedard taking the high jump crown with a leap of 5-00. McDonald placed seventh in the long jump.
For the boys, Garrett Thorne took first in the 100 meters with a time of 11.61 while Foster Hobbs placed seventh, and in the 200 meters, Hobbs took the gold with a time of 23.56 while teammates Thorne and Jericho Peters came in seventh and tenth respectively.
Zac Knapp finished second in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:22.30 and fourth in the 3000 meters with a 9:39.42 mark. The 4x400 relay team anchored by Foster Hobbs placed third with a time of 3:44.93. Cole Gomes, Josef Ramirez and Corsin Risi held down the other legs.
In the field element, Joe Robb placed sixth in the shotput and Riley Masters placed ninth while Johnny Sarbacher and Masters placed seventh and ninth respectively in the discus. Dylan Marr placed third in the high jump with a 5-08 leap and Robb placed sixth along with a fourth place finish in the long jump, with an 18-05.50 launch. Colby Harris placed fifth in the triple jump with a 37-01 performance.
Coach Dan Moody noted the team improvement but also added the team has a way to go to perform at optimum levels because of the weather related lack of practice.
He noted Kyla Hook still hasn’t tun a 3000 meter race, a specialty for her and that runners for the 400 meters on both the girls and boys team are sparse at this point. He also noted a pulled hamstring on one of the boys 4x100 relay race runners kept the team from competing.
“We may not be in top shape until district — I don’t know,” he said. Moody added that adverse weather conditions made competing difficult and he was proud of the squad for stepping up.
Moody had kudos for junior Foster Hobbs for his win in the 200 meters and Zac Knapp for his finish in the 3000 meters. He also said that freshman Savannah Vaughn was the surprise of the meet with her third place performance in the 200 meters.
Depite the good performances, Moody is planiing for the long trail ahed to state.
“We’re still a work in progress,” he said. “We’ve still got a lot of stuff to get done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.