The Enterprise/Wallowa thinclads returned to Grant Union High School for the District 5 championships, where several team members left their mark on the meet statistics.
The girls came in second place behind their hosts, scoring 134 to the Prospectors’ 182. Still several athletes sparkled, with Hero Peters sizzling into second place in the 100 meters with a season best 13.00 while teammate Shelby Moncrief cruised in at fourth place time of 13.43. Moncrief also waxed all challengers and set a personal best time of 26.82 in the 200 meters while Savannah Vaughn nailed a fourth place just a second behind her.
Vaughn also managed a personal record of 101.80 in the 400 meters for third place while Ashley Wilson placed third in the 800 meters with a 2:28.63 time. Distance superstar Kyla Hook placed first in both the 1500 and 3000 meter races, heady stuff for a sophomore. The 100 meter hurdles saw Ashlyn Gray clocking in at 18.17 for third place and Sydney Stonebrink in fourth place, a second behind.
Karli Bedard nailed down the second slot in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.18. The 4x100 relay team of Peters, Gray, Vaughn and Moncrief took second at 50.82 and the 4x400 squad of Peters, Hook, Bedard and Moncrief blazed a first place at 4:15.56.
Field events saw Gray placing third in the discus with a 91-09 toss while Bedard and Vaughn took second and fourth place in the high jump with respective leaps of 4-11 and 4-08.
The boys team placed second on their end of the meet with a 121 score, just behind Heppner’s 137. Garrett Thorne did his part in the 100, smoking into first place at 11.56 seconds while Foster Hobbs repeated the feat in the 200 meters at 23.29, a personal record while Thorne clocked in at 24.08 in the race. Hobbs repeated his triumph in the 400 meters with a time of 50.34.
Zac Knapp placed fourth and second in the 1500 and 3000 meters respectively with a 9:34.04 time in the 3000 meters. The 4x100 relay squad of Shane Lund, Hobbs, Jericho Peters and Thorne, placed second with a time of 44.67 while the 4x400 gang of Josef Ramirez, Lund, Austin Brockamp and Hobbs, brought home the silver at 3:36.85.
Out in the field, Joe Robb placed fourth in the shot put at 39-05.25 while Dylan Marr placed second in the high jump at 5-10 with Robb in fourth place.
Long jump and triple jump specialist, Colby Harris, placed third in the long jump at 19-04 and second in the triple jump, just missing the 40-foot mark in the latter with a 39-11.50 effort.
Coach Dan Moody was especially impressed with the team’s performance because of the late start this season due to inclement weather. The squad is sending 20 athletes to state at Monmouth this week. A feat in itself, considering the competition.
“Our district by far is the toughest district in the state, no doubt about it,” Moody said. “We’ve got four teams that qualified for state in the mile relay and the same for girls, and that’s exceptional.”
He noted that Culver and the Enterprise Wallowa teams have the first and second rated boys relay team in the state. Moody also noted the squad is sending four “wild cards,” which are the top two finishers after the state qualifiers. to the state meet. He noted that wild cards Ashlyn Gray and Savannah Vaughn would have won in two districts with their respective times.
Moody said it was hard to pick out a standout performer as the entire team made immense improvement over the season.
“It was a great team effort,” Moody said. “They competed very well.”
The squad leaves for state at 8 a.m. on the Thursday, May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.