The Outlaws grapplers visited two tournaments over the Jan. 24-25 weekend in Coach Court Fent’s quest for his squad to see as many different wrestlers as possible. The first stop was in Grant Union where the team wrestled in pods, which gave everyone a variety of matches. With a number of schools participating, it gave the opportunity for some “B” or junior varsity type wrestling.
Alex Albanez placed second in the 120 pounds B wrestling, besting Troy Bennett of Baker/Powder Valley by technical fall. Teammate Cody Fent, at 132 pounds B, placed fourth and won by major decision over Riddick Hutchison of Grant Union, 18-6, in the process. 132 ponds C saw Dylan Frolander win first after besting two opponents by fall.
Trace Evans lost a rare match to Hunter Kemper of Burns and placed third at 138 pounds while brother Charlie Evans placed fourth at 170 pounds. Tyler Gray placed at 220-285 pounds B class, while Drew Widener placed third at the varsity level.
The following day at New Plymouth, Idaho, saw the Outlaws facing more and larger schools. Still the men made their mark on their opponents. Once again, wrestlers were divided into letter classes.
Alex Albanez placed second in 120 B, winning four of five matches in the process. Cody Fent placed fifth at 132 pounds B, winning his final two matches by fall while teammate, Trace Evans, won three matches on his way to a second-place finish at varsity level. Frolander placed fourth at 138 pounds B, pinning Curtis Anderson of Parma, Idaho, along the way.
In the upper weight brackets, Charlie Evans placed fourth at 170 pounds varsity, winning by fall over Stetson Beesley of Weiser, Idaho. Tyler Gray scored four points at 285 pounds varsity after defeating teammate Drew Widener by fall.
“We gained valuable experience for everyone by having some quality opponents,” Coach Court Fent said of the weekend. “We’ll have some good experience to build upon for districts and state.” He added he felt fortunate for the team to be included at the New Plymouth tournament for the amount of matches and experience offered.
“We need to gain experience, we need to be pushed, we need to try new things and build on our skill level throughout the season, and I think we’re accomplishing that,” Fent said.
