INDIANAPOLIS — Madelyn Nordtvedt of Enterprise is one of two winners of the 2023 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Section 8 Student Athlete Scholarship.
The pair were chosen on April 16, 2023 at the annual Section 8 spring meeting of the association. The association’s Section 8 includes Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
As winners of the Section 8 scholarship, Nordtvedt and Alex Mills, the other winner, each will receive a $1,500 scholarship and a plaque recognizing them as section winners.
Nordtvedt graduated in May from Enterprise High School. The athletic director at Enterprise is Kate Fent and Nordtvedt’s parents are Tom and Rebecca Nordtvedt.
As an active participant in Enterprise’s athletic program, Nordtvedt competed in cross-country, basketball and track and field, earning nine varsity letters in total.
She was a team captain in basketball, named most inspirational athlete for cross-country twice and was part of the state championship team her senior year in cross-country. In addition, she was named most inspirational athlete her junior year in track and field.
Scholastic distinctions for Nordtvedt include staying on the honor roll all four years at Enterprise, being a scholar athlete every year, and receiving Excellence in Science awards, Excellence in English awards and Excellence in Math awards.
Nordtvedt was a member of the school’s FFA chapter and an active participant in student government. Her sophomore year she was class president, her junior year she was student body secretary and her senior year she was student body president.
For all four years at Enterprise, Nordtvedt also was the president of the Old Movie Club and head counselor for the Elgin Opera House Traveling Team and Summer Camps.
In the community, Nordtvedt volunteered time with the Family, Career, Community Leaders of America. This included the FCCLA’s hospital foundation dinner, where she waitressed, the Recycled Dress Project and the Fundraiser Project.
Mills, the other recipient, graduated in May from Shoshoni High School in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Mills’ parents are Max and Christina Mills; Max Mills is the athletic administrator at Shoshoni High School.
He was a three-sport athlete in high school, competing in football, basketball and track. He earned eight varsity letters and in football was a three-time all-conference athlete, a two-time all-state athlete, and named the 1A State Defensive Player of the Year. He also led all classes in interceptions in football.
As a student at Shoshoni, Mills was the class of 2023 salutatorian, earning summa cum laude. He remained on the principal’s honor roll all four years and was a leader in sports and student government.
For a student to apply for and receive the scholarship, they must meet certain requirements which include a certain level of athletic and academic achievements, amongst other criteria.
