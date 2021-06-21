Enterprise’s Trace Evans went 3-1 to take third place at 152 pounds in the 2A/1A Special District 4 tournament Thursday, June 17, in Culver.
Evans needed just 21 seconds to pin Tyler Boor of Heppner in his first match, but dropped a 5-2 decision in the semifinals to Wyatt Corwin of Culver. He recovered to win two matches by technical fall, defeating Isaiah Lemmon of Echo 17-1, and Gen Wintersteen of Elgin 18-1.
Tegan Evans took fifth, dropping a pair of matches but defeating Crane’s Ty Taylor by fall in the fifth-place match. He also had a win by forfeit.
For Joseph, Kale Ferguson took third despite wrestling just one match. He lost in the 195 semifinals to Christian Mattson-McKenzie of Culver by a 21-5 tech fall, and had three other byes.
Andy Miranda pinned Heppner’s Zane Fisher to take fifth at 126 and finish 1-2, and Adrian Cabrera was sixth at 170.
As a team, Enterprise placed 10th and Joseph took 12th.
Evans and Ferguson qualified for the 2A/1A Oregon Wrestling Association state tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday in Sweet Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.