Enterprise Outlaws grappler, Trace Evans, took first place in the 138 pounds weight class at the Muilenburg wrestling tournament in La Grande on Dec. 13-14. Coach Court Fent said he defeated six wrestlers to compete at the event, which featured many larger schools, some from as far away as Washington and Idaho.
Evans’ journey to the gold included competition against wrestlers from 5A Pendleton High School. Coach Fent said Evans had 36 wrestlers in his weight class.
“There was some phenomenal wrestling going on,” Fent said of the tournament. “Trace’s performance was pretty phenomenal. His championship match against the La Grande kid — he beat him 10-0. Trace wrestled with great control and was deliberate.”
Fent was happy with the rest of the squad. He noted the performances of Charlie Evans at 170 pounds and Hunter Harvey who won a couple of matches at 152 pounds.
“All the boys wrestled really, really well,” Fent said.
The crew will wrestle at Elgin on Friday, Dec. 20 and the following day at Mac Hi (McLoughlin High School).
