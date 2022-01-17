OROFINO, Ida. — Tegan Evans continued a strong run of recent success on the mat at the Maniac Wrestling Tournament in Orofino, Idaho, Jan. 14 and 15, going 5-2 to take third place and lead Enterprise to a ninth-place finish. Joseph, meanwhile, took 10th. The tournament consisted almost entirely of Idaho schools except for the Outlaws, Eagles, and Clarkston, Idaho.
Evans, wrestling at 145 pounds, opened with a 14-2 major decision over M-D's Ethan Sprague, and pinned Kelton Allman of St. Maries. His third match was a loss by fall to Potlatch's Avery Palmer. After a win by forfeit, he pinned Avery Riggs of McCall-Donnelly and Connor Gomez of St. Maries, and dropped his final match to Diego Deaton of Moscow.
Also taking third for Enterprise was Gunnar McDowell, going 2-2 at 220. After a loss by fall to Andrew Alvarez of M-D, he pinned Grangeville's Levi Stowell and earned a 9-0 major decision over Finnigan Moon of M-D. He dropped a fourth match by forfeit.
Pearce Schnetzky (138) won his first match over Anson Hanes-Miller of Orofino by fall, then dropped his last six matches, with the closest a match a loss to M-D's Ethen Roberts by a 6-4 sudden victory.
Alex Albanez (132) dropped his first match by fall to Clarkston's Geovanny Alba, won by fall over Lewiston's Michael Jenko, then dropped five more matches — one by fall, and four by injury forfeit.
Cody Fent also had a day impacted by forfeits. He opened at 170 with a win over Moscow's Owen McGreevy by fall, then dropped two matches by fall, the second to Grangeville's Michael Bowen. His final three matches were losses by forfeit.
Will Ogden (195) dropped three matches by fall, his closest a third-round setback against Moscow's Isaiah Murphy, and Gabby Delapena (126) dropped two matches by fall.
For Joseph, Jett Peterson went 1-1 to take second at 113, defeating Dominic Gutknecht of Lewiston by fall, but later losing to Jack Brinkly of Lewiston, also by fall.
Jayden McNall (120) went 3-4 to take fifth, with wins by fall over Grangeville's Trenton Wren, Potlatch's Shelby Prather and Lewiston's Kevin Staab. He lost by fall to St. Maries' Landon Tweedy, Clarkston's Gabe Weza and Moscow's Jason Swam, and by technical fall to Orofino's Lindi Kessinger.
Megan Brock (106) dropped three matches, the last by injury default.
Joseph next heads to the Clearwater Classic Jan. 21 and 22 in Lewiston, Idaho. Enterprise will be in Lewiston and also will have wrestlers in John Day at the Grant Union Tournament.
