BAKER CITY — One big inning helped push the Wallowa Valley baseball team into the 3A state playoffs.
Cody Fent’s walk-off two-run home run capped a 10-run sixth inning that turned a tight battle against Burns into a 20-9, six-inning win Saturday, May 15, in a district playoff game at Baker City.
The back-and-forth slugfest that saw both teams lead and the Eagles go into the bottom of the sixth clinging to a 10-9 edge quickly spiraled out of the Hilanders’ control — and into Wallowa Valley’s favor. Fent hit a one-out RBI single for an 11-9 lead, and was bunted to second for the second out.
Then the floodgates opened, as the Eagles scored nine straight runs without registering a third out.
Trace Evans, who had three hits and earned the win on the mound in relief, doubled to drive in Fent and stretch the lead to three. Four straight walks — with an intentional walk to Flynn Nave, a passed ball to score Evans and a bases-loaded walk to score Chase Homan — extended the margin to 14-9. Lane Rouse followed with a three-run double and later scored on an error, Maclane Melville singled before Fent belted a home run to send the Eagles on.
Fent’s big inning capped a 2-for-5 day, one of several big offensive efforts in the 16-hit Eagle onslaught.
Evans went 3-for-5 and scored three times, and also tossed 2⅔ innings in relief, striking out two batters, walking one, and allowing five runs on three hits. Homan was 3-for-4 and scored four times, and Zeb Ramsden tripled and scored three times. Nave, who was 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs and two intentional walks, pitched the first 3⅓ innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out three batters. Rouse added three hits, including a double, and scored twice.
With the win, the Eagles (11-2 overall) advanced to a quarterfinal game Tuesday against Warrenton. A win by Wallowa Valley would send it to a four-team final tournament Saturday in Corvallis.
On Wednesday, May 12, the Eagles hung close to 4A Baker on the road before falling 3-0.
Wallowa Valley, which had just two hits, one from Homan and one from Nave.
