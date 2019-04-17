Despite inclement weather hindering the outlaws’ ability to practice, the squad made an impressive showing at the La Grande Invitational on Saturday, April 13. The girls placed third while the boys placed 10th in a field of 14 teams.
Senior Karli Bedard led the girls with a first-place performance in the high jump with a leap of 5-00, and a sixth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.19. Hero Peters also proved a tough opponent, placing third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.63 and third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.17. She was also a member of the first place 4x100 meter relay team.
Senior Shelby Moncrief placed third in the 100 meters with a 13.57 time and also ran on the winning 4x100 meter relay team, which also contained Charlotte McDonald and Savannah Vaughn. Relay time was 53.51. Sidney Stonebrink placed eighth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.60. Ashley Wilson placed sixth in the 1500 meters with a time of 5:33.30, and fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:39.51. McDonald also placed ninth in the 400 meters.
On the field side, Gianna Espinoza placed third in discus with a 87-01.50 toss and Stonebrink also placed ninth in the high jump going 4-04 over the bar.
On the boys’ side, Garrett Thorne placed seventh in the 100 meters with an 11.93 time while always-reliable Zac Knapp cruised to a fourth place finish with a time of 4?:25.58 in the 1500 meters. The 4x100 relay team took third with a time of 46.12 with members Shane Lund, Foster Hobbs, Jericho Peters and Thorne leading the way. On the field side, Joe Robb heaved the shot put 38-06.50 for a seventh place finish in his first time at the event. Johnny Sarbacher placed sixth in the discus with a 92-07 throw. Colby Harris placed 10th in the long jump with a 17-09.25 leap of faith and third in the triple jump with a 38-06 effort.
Coach Dan Moody was proud of his team’s showing, especially with only two weeks of outdoor practice. Also, some participants went home early to prepare for prom night.
“We went out with about 45 kids and came home with about five of them,” Moody said. “I was especially pleased by how good the girls looked. They were at the top in a lot of events.”
The coach was also impressed with the boys’ performance. The 4x100 relay team had a new substitute and still managed a third place finish.
“Overall, we’ve done pretty well in all the meets so far this year,” Moody said. “It’s going to take some time.”
The squad next competes at the Pepsi Invitational in Union on Saturday, April 20, followed by the Weston McEwen Small Schools Invitational on Tuesday, April 23.
