Brad Snook, owner of the Sports Corral in Joseph, said the month of February was slow for fishing because of the inclement weather.
“Now we’ve got all the weather we were supposed to get earlier in the winter,” Snook said.
The store owner noted that the cold weather of late has allowed for ice fishing at the head, aka the south end, of the lake, but he wasn’t sure how long it would last because of gradually increasing temperatures.
Snook also said that during a recent trip toward Big Canyon he saw a number of fisherman on the Wallowa River having some success with steelhead.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that trout and steelhead fishing is slow on the Imnaha River but ice fishers at Kinney Lake report good trout fishing.
Wallowa Lake kokanee and trout are on the menu if ice fishing is possible.
The Wallowa River has a small amount of steelhead with results to match although trout and whitefish are in supply away from typical steelhead holes.
