ENTERPRISE – A sign of the end of the high school softball season has occurred as state coaches gathered to submit voting for all-state selections. As the voting was tallied, five members of the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa squad picked up 3A honors.
Senior-to-be Aimee Meyers was chosen to the second team as a pitcher. Also entering her senior year, Sophie Moeller picked up second-team honors as an Outlaw infielder.
Joining the strong team of incoming seniors, Alex Rowley also was named to second team as an outfielder. For her work as a utility player, Cooper Nave also picked up second-team recognition. Infielder Abby Straight, an incoming junior, also collected second-team honors.
The Burns Hilanders, 3A Special District 4 opponents of Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa, picked up both pitcher of the year and coach of the year awards. Burns junior pitcher Alya Davies joined her coach, Robert Medley, for the awards.
The player of the year award went to Scio’s Myleigh Cooper.
Correction
The original version of this story omitted the name of infielder Abby Straight, who earned second-team honors. The story has been corrected.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.