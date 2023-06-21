Aimee Myers 2023

Pitcher Aimee Meyers joins three Outlaw teammates as state coaches named the 3A All-Star softball team.

ENTERPRISE – A sign of the end of the high school softball season has occurred as state coaches gathered to submit voting for all-state selections. As the voting was tallied, five members of the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa squad picked up 3A honors.

Senior-to-be Aimee Meyers was chosen to the second team as a pitcher. Also entering her senior year, Sophie Moeller picked up second-team honors as an Outlaw infielder.

The original version of this story omitted the name of infielder Abby Straight, who earned second-team honors. The story has been corrected.

