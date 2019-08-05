Wallowa County’s three East-West Shrine game all-stars gave a good accounting of themselves despite a losing effort to a better-organized west-side team. Gus Ramsden of Wallowa quarterbacked the East squad for much of the game, tossing a short pass to Tanner Hamilton of Vale for the East’s only touchdown of the game early in the 4th quarter. Ramsden also played defense late in the 4th quarter, covering a speedy Blake Markham of Banks, who was the high scorer of the game. Joseph Charter School speedster Tyler Homan returned the game kickoff and first punt for short gains. Coy Aschenbrenner of Enterprise was outstanding on defense, covering the field and making an impressive, single-handed touchdown-saving tackle in the third quarter.
The West took advantage of six East turnovers Saturday to break a four-game losing streak at the annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game at Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
The West had three interceptions and recovered three fumbles on the way to a 43- 10 win. The East still leads the overall series 33-31-3.
The West totaled 456 yards, 319 on the arm of quarterback Hayden Vandehey. He finished 20-of-34 with four touchdowns.
Vandehey’s favorite target was Blake Markham, who had nine catches for 107 yards.
That duo opened the scoring with 1:59 left in the first quarter on a 27-yard completion.
Victor Torress added the conversion kick for a 7-0 West lead.
The West then broke the game open in the second period, scoring three times for a 30-0 halftime advantage.
Vandehey and Dax Bennett scored on runs, and Vandehey found Sean Bodi for a TD pass.
Then, after a scoreless third quarter, the East finally scored on a safety.
On the play, the West punter bobbled the snap and had the kick blocked in the end zone. The West recovered the ball but was tackled in the end zone for the two points.
Following the ensuing kickoff the East needed just four plays to score again.
Gus Ramsden found Tanner Hamilton from three yards out to cut the deficit to 30-10.
Vandehey then closed the door on the East, connecting with Markham and Joey Tripp for the final two scores.
Baker’s Justin Miller recovered a West fumble in the fourth quarter from his defensive secondary slot.
Miller also could have had an interception on the opening pass play of the game, but had the ball fall through his hands.
West — 7 23 0 13 — 43
East — 0 0 0 10 — 10
W — Markham 27 pass from Vandehey (Torress kick)
W — Vandehey 2 run (Torress kick)
W — Bennett 6 run (Herberger pass from Vandehey)
W — Bodi 12 pass from Vandehey (Herberger pass from Vandehey)
E — Safety — punter tackled in end zone
E — Hamilton 3 pass from Ramsden (Towne pass from Ramsden)
W — Markham 23 pass from Vandehey (Kick failed)
W — Tripp 24 pass from Vandehey (Torress kick)
Individual statisics
RUSHING — East: Keller 18-61, Ramsden 8-27, Bixby 7-21, Jannsen 10-18, Hill 4-16, Guillen 1-0. West: Bennett 17-74, Herberger 7-36, Vandehey 10-15, Blodgett 3-7, Tripp 2-5.
PASSING — East: Ramsden 8-15-1-107, Keller 10-14-2-77. West: Vandehey 20-34-1-319.
RECEIVING — East: Langley 5-70, Hamilton 5-38, Towne 3-42, Bixby 3-33, Fralich 1-6, Homan 1-(-5).West: Markham 9-107, Bodi 4-85, Burgess 3-45, Herberger 1-47, Tripp 1-24, Fisher 1-11, Bennett 1-0.
