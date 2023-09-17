JORDAN VALLEY — After a four-hour bus ride, the Wallowa football team disembarked and shut out the Jordan Valley Mustangs, 39-0, on Friday, Sept. 15 in 1A 6-Man Special District 1 action in Jordan Valley.
“The score is somewhat deceiving,” said Wallowa coach Bill Robb. “We did not mercy rule them until midway through the fourth quarter. Jordan Valley has seven tough players down there.”
The Cougar defense forced two Jordan Valley turnovers, a number that should have been more, Robb said.
“We dropped a couple on interceptions, something that is very uncharacteristic for us,” the coach said. "Defensively, we smothered them.”
The defense was led by Orrin Brockamp. On the opposite side of the ball, Ty Prince and Lucas Hulse churned out the yards with the ground game.
Wallowa (1-0 in league, 1-2 overall) now turns its attention to a Wallowa County showdown, hosting Joseph (2-1 overall, 1-0 1A 6-Man Special District 1) on Friday, Sept. 22 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“This is such a big game for both teams,” Robb said. “It is always nice to play on the home field, but for this game, both teams lay it all out there. We are still learning and getting savvy to what other teams are throwing at us.”
