ATHENA — Zac Knapp, Levi Ortswam, Weston Wolfe and Nevaeh James all won individual district titles for the Enterprise track and field team Friday, May 13, at the 2A Special District 5 track meet in Athena, as the EHS boys finished in third place as a team and the Outlaw girls placed sixth.
Knapp, the favorite to win a state title this weekend in both the boys 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs, won both races May 13, posting a time of 8:47.76 to take the 3,000 and 4:03:01 to win the 1,500, the latter time being a personal best.
James, the freshman standout for the girls team, also claimed a pair of individual championships, winning the girls 100 with a personal best of 13.41 seconds and posting a mark of 50.26 seconds to win the 300 hurdles.
Back on the boys side, Ortswam turned in a time of 51.69 to win the 400, while Wolfe won the triple jump with a distance of 38-feet-2. The trio of Wolfe, Ortswam and Knapp teamed with Andrew Nordtvedt to round out the district titles as the group took the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:38.80.
The Outlaw boys added a pair of runner-up efforts, with Ortswam taking second in the 200 in 23.66, and Ransom Peters placing second in the 100 in 11.79. Additionally, the team had three third-place finishes: Peters in the 200 (23.95), Wolfe in the 300 hurdles (44.82) and the 4x100 team of Peters, Nordtvedt, Cory Walker and Ortswam (46.22).
Tyler Knapp added fifth-place efforts in both the 1,500 (4:50.01) and the 3,000 (10:50.26). Tanner Kesecker came in sixth in the discus (114-feet-6). In seventh in the triple jump was Cody Johnston (34-feet-9½). And rounding out the top-eight finishes was Walker in eighth in the 100 (12.68) and Andrew Hurley in eighth in the 3,000 (10:59.95).
The boys scored 99 points as a team to secure their third-place effort. Grant Union took the district title with 124 points.
Back on the girls side, EHS added three runner-up efforts to James’ victories on its way to 77 points and sixth place. In the 300 hurdles, Jada Gray followed James to take second with a time of 53.86. And the combination of Gray, James, Maddie Nordtvedt and Lannie Stonebrink took second in both the 4x100 relay (52.93) and the 4x400 relay (4:27.84).
Individually, Nordtvedt was third in the 200 in 28.36, and EHS added a handful of fourth-place finishes from Madison Wigen in the high jump (4-feet-8), Sophia Espinoza in the discus (84-feet-9), Alisha Melville in the 400 (1:07.73) and Michaila Caine in the 3,000 (13:09.90). Caine also was sixth in the 1,500 (6:04.75). And rounding out the EHS placers were Althea Komiskey and Gray in the high jump at sixth and seventh, respectively, with marks of 4-feet-6 and 4-feet-4).
The girls side saw a tie for first place as both Weston-McEwen and Stanfield/Echo scored 112 points.
EHS heads to Hayward Field in Eugene to compete in the 2A state track meet May 19-20. The Outlaws will have athletes in 10 events on the boys side and six on the girls side.
