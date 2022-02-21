ADRIAN — Five local wrestlers extended their season another week and qualified for the 2A/1A OSAA state wrestling tournament following their performance at the Special District 4 tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, in Adrian.
Four wrestlers qualified for Enterprise, which tied for seventh in the tournament. Leading the way was Gunnar McDowell, who took second at 220 pounds. McDowell needed just one win to reach the finals, pinning Heppner/Ione's Nathan Ellsworth in the first round of their semifinal match.
Adrian's Toby Clow pinned McDowell to win the championship, and in a wrestle-back for second place, McDowell pinned Ryan Johnson of Culver to secure one of two automatic bids from the weight class.
Will Ogden was one of two wrestlers to take third, doing so at 195 pounds. He opened with a win by fall over Ryan Jackson-Nelson of Union/Cove, then in the semifinals was pinned by Clancy Rutledge of Culver. In the consolation semifinals, he edged Union/Cove's James Dempsey via a 7-4 decision, then won a rematch with Jackson-Nelson, again by fall, for third. Rutledge took second, given his earlier win over Ogden, which left Ogden in third.
The third-place finishers from each weight class were placed in a pool, and three of the four from across the state qualified. Ogden was among those to make it at 195.
Tegan Evans qualified in the same manner, taking third at 145. He reached the semifinals with a pin of Imbler's Krager Muilenburg, but lost by fall in the semifinals to Elgin's Reece McConnell. After pinning Cohen Simpson of Pine Eagle, Evans eked out a 2-1 decision over Jack Strong to secure third place. McConnell earned second due to the earlier victory, but Evans received one of the three at-large bids.
And reaching as an alternative was Gabby Delapena at 113. She took fourth in her weight class, dropping matches by fall to Debren Sanabria and Joseph's Jett Peterson, the latter being the third-place match.
However, there were not enough third-place wrestlers from the other districts, so Delapena was tapped as an alternative to help fill out the bracket.
Peterson was the county's fifth state qualifier, and the lone one from Joseph, taking third at 113. He lost in the semifinals by fall to Culver's Aiden Guest before the aforementioned win in the third-place match. Guest, on the earlier win, took second, while Peterson was third.
Also for Enterprise, Cody Fent took fourth at 182. After a semifinal loss by fall to Union/Cove's David Creech, he pinned Culver's Lonny Hernandez to reach the third-place match. There, though, he dropped a 9-3 decision to Heppner/Ione's Conor Brosnan.
Pearce Schnetzky dropped two matches by fall at 138, and Alex Albanez forfeited two matches at 138.
For Joseph, Gavin Russell went 3-2 to take fifth at 152. He dropped a quarterfinal match to Justin Hodge of Grant Union by fall, and after a win by forfeit, pinned Edward Ellsworth of Heppner/Ione. Isaiah Lemmon earned a pin of Russell in the consolation semifinals, but Russell recovered to finish his season with a win in the fifth-place match, a pin of Culver's Rigoberto Gonzalez-Felix.
Dylan Rogers went 1-2 at 126, with a loss to Pine Eagle's Giovanni Cartwright by fall and then a win by fall over Hayden Hurst of Echo/Stanfield before an injury ended his match against Jacob Jones of Union/Cove.
And Jayden McNall went winless in three matches at 120. As a team, Joseph finished 12th.
The five state qualifiers will compete at Culver High School in the 2A/1A state tournament Saturday, Feb. 26. Matches begin at 9 a.m., with the finals scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.