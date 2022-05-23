EUGENE — Nevaeh James looks as though she will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come for the Enterprise girls track and field team.
The freshman standout had a hand in all 20 points the Outlaws scored May 19-20 at the 2A state track and field meet at Hayward Field, running on two top-5 relay teams and placing twice individually, with the highlight a state championship in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
James was third in the preliminary race of the hurdles Thursday with a time of 50.18 seconds, a mark that was a personal best for the freshman.
She blew that mark away just over 24 hours later in the finals, with a winning time of 48.34 seconds that was half a second ahead of runner-up Portia Binford of Delphian.
For James, the championship capped a season that saw her improve by more than five seconds in the event from start to finish. She never placed lower than third in the race all season, but her best time prior to the May 13 district track meet was 51.90 seconds.
She trimmed more than 1.6 seconds off that day, when she took the district crown in 50.26 seconds. She then dropped her personal best by nearly two more seconds to become Enterprise’s first individual champion on the girls side since Shelby Moncrief won the 100 in 2019.
James also chipped in an eighth-place finish in the 100 in 13.62.
The 4x100 relay team of James, Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt and Lannie Stonebrink placed fifth in 53.20, and Alisha Melville, Jada Gray, Nordtvedt and James came in fourth in the 4x400 in 4:26.05.
The strong finish for Enterprise — the Outlaws scored 15 points in their final two events — boosted the team score to 20 points and moved them into a tie for 13th.
Gray and Madison Wigen just missed getting into scoring range, with Gray taking 10th in the 300 hurdle prelims, and Wigen coming in 11th in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.