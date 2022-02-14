ENTERPRISE — A combination of emotion and exhaustion hampered the Enterprise girls basketball team in its regular-season finale Saturday, Feb. 12.
It was senior night. The Outlaws hadn't returned from the previous night's game in Pilot Rock until about 1 a.m. And there was emotion around the face that the game would be the final regular-season contest for longtime head coach Mike Crawford.
But even that didn't keep Enterprise out of the win column.
Emily Love scored a game-high 23 points on a night when shots wouldn't fall for Enterprise and, despite the struggles, the Outlaws secured what on paper appeared to be an easy 50-30 win over Weston-McEwen.
That the Outlaws finished with 50 points despite the struggles impressed Crawford.
"Interesting game," he said. "My perspective on that is we seemed to struggle, a lot of it, and then to still drop 50… Emily went crazy in the game. And she's been a stud for us anyways. She really had a spectacular game today."
It felt like Enterprise was in command most of the game — as it was following a 13-0 second-quarter run that put the Outlaws ahead for good. But the TigerScots hung around, and an uneasy feeling descended on Quinn Court when Dalana Pickard scored to make it 32-26 with 5:35 to play.
In a matter of about two minutes, though, Love and the Outlaws restored order. She hit two free throws at the 5:13 mark to push the lead to eight, then buried a 3-pointer — her second of the game — to make it 37-26 with 4:17 to go. Maci Marr followed with a field goal 10 seconds later, and Love collected a steal, scored and finished a 3-point play to make it 42-26 with 3:47 to play and end any TigerScot upset hopes.
Love's big night came in spite of a bad case of shin splints, and was much needed for the Outlaws. As a team, they shot just 31%, missed 14 free throws, and missed their first 15 3-pointers until Love connected for a 28-18 lead with 2:05 in the third — one in which she scored all seven Enterprise points. The Outlaws also had 28 turnovers.
But the team also was stout defensively, holding a team to 30 or fewer for the sixth time this season. The TigerScots shot just 32% and committed 41 turnovers, 32 the direct result of Enterprise steals.
The teams battled to an 8-8 tie after one quarter, and the score held there until a 3-point play by Madi Wigen with 5 minutes to play in the second sparked the key run. Love got behind the defense for a pair of layups, Alex Rowley collected a steal and drove to the basket and Rilyn Kirkland scored twice, with her layup at the 2:01 mark putting Enterprise ahead 21-8.
"She's the one that's been running the floor for us, getting out in front and knocking down those lay-ins, making the tough shot at the rim — she did it a lot," Crawford said of Love. "You get her down in that go-hard-to-the-rim finish, she finishes well."
Kirkland scored again late for a 23-10 lead at the break.
Kirkland was the only other Outlaw in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Marr added six points.
The Outlaws finished the regular season with a record of 14-9, and went 9-3 in the Blue Mountain Conference to claim the third seed. They'll face Stanfield at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 18 in Pendleton in the district tournament. The winner will secure the league's second automatic bid to state, while the loser will have to rely on its OSAA ranking to grab an at-large bid. Stanfield is currently ranked eighth, while Enterprise is 12th.
Also
Feb. 12
Joseph 47, Griswold 26: The Joseph girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 47-26 home victory over Griswold on Feb. 12 to end a three-game losing streak and finish with a 10-9 overall record.
The Eagles led by five after one, then leaned on their defense — holding the Grizzlies to just a second-quarter free throw — to move the lead to 22-10 at the half. Joseph continued to build the lead, then finished in a flurry with 18 points in the fourth to turn the game into a rout.
Aimee Meyers scored a game-high 14 points, including 12 in the second half, to lead Joseph. Both Sarah Orr and Cooper Nave added nine points.
Joseph finished 7-4 in Old Oregon League play to take third in the northern half of the league. They host Cove on Feb. 15 in a first-round OOL District Tournament elimination game.
Feb. 11
It was Emily Love again powering the Enterprise offense as the Outlaws picked up a 65-43 win Feb. 11 in Pilot Rock, one that secured a winning season for Enterprise — the 24th time under Mike Crawford Enterprise has had a record of .500 or better.
The Outlaws were already in control at halftime, leading 34-16 at the break, before they broke the game wide open in the third. Love and Jada Gray, who finished with 15 points, powered the offense in the quarter. Love had 11 points and hit a 3-pointer, while Gray had seven in the period and also canned a 3, one of three she hit on the night. The Outlaws poured in 25 points in the quarter to take a 59-31 lead after three.
Alex Rowley added nine points for the Outlaws, who had their highest point total of the season.
Feb. 11
Wallowa 30, Joseph 17: Wallowa slowed things down and earned a win to lock up second place in the northern half of the Old Oregon League.
Zoe Hermens scored 14 points, and Wallowa avenged an earlier loss to Joseph with a 30-17 road victory over the Eagles on Feb. 11.
The 47 combined points made it the lowest-scoring game either team played in this season, and the teams combined for just 10 made baskets as the Cougars took a 14-6 halftime lead. Hermens had six to lead all scorers in the opening half.
The Cougars pushed the lead to double digits by the end of the third at 23-9. Cooper Nave, who led Joseph with nine points, hit a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter to try and keep the Eagles close, but Hermens matched her with six in the fourth, and Cougars went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line in the final quarter to seal the win.
Sophie Moeller added seven points in the victory for Wallowa.
The Cougars (14-7 overall, 8-3 OOL) face either Elgin or Griswold in the OOL District Tournament in an elimination game Feb. 17 in Baker City.
Feb. 10
Powder Valley 54, Joseph 23: An improving Powder Valley team ran over Joseph on Feb. 10, routing the Eagles at home 54-23 in Old Oregon League play.
The Badgers built a double-digit first-quarter lead and added to it every quarter, with the lead reaching 25-10 at halftime. Even when the Eagles found an offensive rhythm in the third quarter and scored 12 points — more than they had in the first half — Powder Valley kept pulling away. Through three, the Joseph deficit was 43-22.
Cooper Nave scored 10 points — eight in the third quarter — to lead Joseph, and Aimee Meyers added eight points.
