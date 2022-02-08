WALLOWA — The Wallowa girls basketball team went 2-1 during a busy week, and finished it with a 48-35 home victory over Griswold on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Old Oregon League play.
The third game of the season between the teams was the closest, but the Cougars gradually pulled away for the victory.
Zoe Hermens scored seven points in each half and finished with 14 points. She was one of three Wallowa players in double figures. Abby Straight added 12 points and Libby Fisher had 10 points. Fisher scored six in the opening quarter as Wallowa opened a 14-8 lead, and had eight by halftime, by which time the Cougars pull ahead 23-14.
Wallowa (13-7, 7-3) finishes the regular season Feb. 11 in Joseph, and, with a win, could force no worse than a tie for second in the OOL-North or take second outright.
Also
Enterprise 53, Grant Union 39: Enterprise posted a strong first half to build a big lead on the way to a 53-39 home win over Grant Union on Feb. 5 in Blue Mountain Conference play. The win secured third place in the BMC for the Outlaws headed into the district tournament in next week.
Both Jada Gray and Rilyn Kirkland scored eight first-half points as the Outlaws raced to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and built a margin by halftime of 27-13. Grant Union pulled to within 10 through three quarters, but Gray — who finished with a game-high 20 points — scored seven points in the fourth to help keep the Prospectors at bay.
Kirkland finished with 11 points for Enterprise, and Maci Marr added seven points.
The Outlaws (12-9, 7-3) finish the regular season Feb. 11 at Pilot Rock and Feb. 12 at home against Weston-McEwen.
Nixyaawii 53, Joseph 38: The Joseph girls hung with Nixyaawii Feb. 5 before the Golden Eagles pulled away for a 53-38 victory in Old Oregon League play in Mission.
Joseph trailed by just two after one quarter and 25-17 at the half, but Nixyaawii had its best quarter in the third to open up a 15-point lead at 40-25.
Sarah Orr connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Eagles. Aimee Meyers added 13 points and Cooper Nave netted eight points.
Joseph (9-7, 6-2) finishes with three games this week: at Powder Valley Feb. 10, at home against Wallowa Feb. 11 and at home against Griswold Feb. 12. The game against Wallowa may determine who finishes second in the OOL-North.
Feb. 4
Enterprise 57, Heppner 33: The Outlaws didn’t allow Heppner to stick around in the rematch from last month’s close 45-41 victory, scoring 30 first-half points on the way to a 57-33 home win over the Mustangs on Feb. 4.
Jada Gray, who had a game-high 22 points, scored 16 in the first half, and 10 in the second quarter as Enterprise opened up a 30-17 lead at the half. The Outlaws pushed the lead to 14 after three quarters, then finished with a strong fourth for the blowout win.
Gray was joined in double figures by Rilyn Kirkland, who had 10 points, while Madi Wigen added eight points.
Nixyaawii 76, Wallowa 46: A big quarter doomed Wallowa again against Nixyaawii, as the Golden Eagles scored 28 in the second quarter to build a 24-point halftime lead on the way to a 76-46 win over Wallowa Feb. 4.
The Cougars were within 18-12 after one quarter before Nixyaawii took off to build a 46-22 lead at the half.
Zoe Hermens led Wallowa with 18 points, including 13 in the first half. Sophie Moeller got going in the second half and scored eight of her nine points after the break. Abby Straight also scored nine points.
Feb. 3
Joseph 49, Griswold 35: The Eagles secured a road victory in Helix Feb. 3 when they took down Griswold, 49-35.
Joseph got 19 points from Aimee Meyers in the win, including 15 in the first half. Cooper Nave added 13 points and Sarah Orr scored six points.
Joseph grabbed an early five-point lead, and by halftime was up 26-16. The lead stayed at 10 through three quarters before Nave scored seven in the fourth to help seal the win.
Wallowa 42, Powder Valley 37: The Cougars earned a much-needed win to stay in the hunt for second in the Old Oregon League-North when they eked out a 42-37 home win over Powder Valley on Feb. 1.
Wallowa had an eight-points halftime lead, but Powder Valley got rolling in the third to pull even after three quarters, 30-30. The Cougars got key baskets in the final quarter, including an important 3-pointer from Zoe Hermens late, to earn the win.
Hermens finished with a team-high 11 points, while Haley Brockamp added 10 points and Libby Fisher netted eight points.
Stanfield 40, Enterprise 31: One bad quarter doomed Enterprise again in a matchup against Stanfield.
The Outlaws shook off an early deficit to take a halftime lead at Stanfield Feb. 1 and were still up after three quarters, but the Tigers poured in 18 points in the fourth to pull away for a 40-31 win to earn a key Blue Mountain Conference victory.
Enterprise shook off a slow start to take a 19-15 lead into the half, and still was up after three, 23-22, in the low-scoring contest.
But the Tigers found a rhythm in the fourth quarter to turn the game around and secure the win.
Both Rilyn Kirkland and Jada Gray scored seven points to lead Enterprise.
