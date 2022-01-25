JOSEPH — Nixyaawii piled on the points and never let up Friday, Jan. 21.
Behind 34 points from Aaron Barkley, the Golden Eagles boys basketball team matched their season high for points in an 88-60 win over Joseph.
“We’re going to work harder than we have ever worked this week to improve from this loss,” head coach Olan Fulfer said. “We are a better team than we showed on Friday.”
It was Joseph’s first game in nearly two weeks, and the Eagles couldn’t keep pace with Nixyaawii, which outscored Joseph in each quarter.
The Eagles, who were led in scoring by Blade Suto’s 12 points, found themselves down 22-13 after one quarter. Nixyaawii continued its torrid pace, and by halftime Joseph was down 42-28, and behind after three, 67-48.
Suto, in leading the Eagles in scoring, had four of the team’s six 3-pointers.
Jaxon Grover added 10 points for Joseph, and Reece Nelson scored eight points, all in the third quarter.
Joseph (4-7 overall, 2-1 Old Oregon League) hosts Elgin Jan. 28 and Cove Jan. 29.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Wallowa 53, Griswold 31: The Wallowa boys basketball team is getting pretty good at winning in Helix.
Gabe Nobles scored 16 points to lead three Wallowa players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Griswold in Helix for the second time this season, toppling the Grizzlies on Jan. 22, 53-31.
“We just worked on some stuff. After not playing for a week, (the) boys played hard and learned some new stuff,” head coach Deon Chandler said. “They are coming along good.”
Nobles scored nine in the opening quarter, and Ryder Goller had five of his 13 points in the first as the Cougars darted out to a 18-9 lead. Wallowa put the game out of reach by halftime as it opened up a 33-14 lead at the break.
In addition to Nobles and Goller, Isaac Barnum put in 10 points for Wallowa, which also defeated Griswold on the road 49-19 during the Helix Tournament in mid-December.
The Cougars (4-11 overall, 2-3 Old Oregon League) host Imbler Jan. 28 and travel to Pine Eagle on Jan. 29.
Stanfield 58, Enterprise 50: The Enterprise boys basketball team played Stanfield much closer on the road Saturday, Jan. 22, than when the teams met 12 days earlier in Enterprise.
The Tigers, though, who are battling for the top spot in the Blue Mountain Conference, held off the Outlaws to secure a 58-50 win.
“As a team we’ve become much more disciplined offensively,” Enterprise head coach Kyle Crawford said. “We’re taking care of the basketball and working to find the best shot rather than the first. I’m feeling really optimistic about the improvements and I’m hoping it’s only a matter of time for us to get our first league win.”
The contest was the latest example of Enterprise playing better and staying in games down the stretch. When the teams met on Jan. 10, Stanfield ran away with a 70-41 victory.
On Jan. 22, Enterprise grabbed a first-quarter lead and, despite giving up 23 second-quarter points, was down just seven at the half at 34-27.
The teams combined for just 12 points in the third, with the lead reaching nine by the end of three. Enterprise found a rhythm on offense again in the fourth, with Spencer Decker scoring 10 in the period to spark the offense, but the rally fell short.
Decker finished with 20 points, a game-high, putting in 12 in the second half. Jackson Decker added 10 points and Roan Flynn had seven points, all from the free-throw line.
Enterprise (2-13 overall, 0-5 BMC) visited Heppner Jan. 25, then hosts Pilot Rock Jan. 26 and travels to Union on Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.