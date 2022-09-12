golf 0764.jpg
Chase Homan, of Joseph, drives a ball at the driving range of the Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise on Monday, March 28, 2022. The golf course is set to host the Dick Wheeler Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 17.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — The Dick Wheeler Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Enterprise’s Alpine Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 17, and organizers of the fundraising event are looking to see it grow over last year, when despite some late signups it still drew about 25 people.

The tournament, which is a fundraiser for the annual Chief Joseph Day Camp, has been held a few times — this is at least the third, Kissinger said — though last year was the first year it was named after Wheeler.

