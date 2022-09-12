Chase Homan, of Joseph, drives a ball at the driving range of the Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise on Monday, March 28, 2022. The golf course is set to host the Dick Wheeler Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 17.
ENTERPRISE — The Dick Wheeler Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Enterprise’s Alpine Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 17, and organizers of the fundraising event are looking to see it grow over last year, when despite some late signups it still drew about 25 people.
The tournament, which is a fundraiser for the annual Chief Joseph Day Camp, has been held a few times — this is at least the third, Kissinger said — though last year was the first year it was named after Wheeler.
“He was a long-time member of our Lions,” said Charlie Kissinger, referring to the Enterprise-Joseph Lions Club. “We named it after him after he died.”
Wheeler was a member of the club for decades — much longer than the roughly 20 years Kissinger said he has been a part of it — and members and event organizers felt that time served should be recognized.
“We felt like we should do something to honor his service to the club and the community,” Kissinger said of Wheeler, who was also a longtime school bus driver in Enterprise. “It just happened at (the) time we were organizing the tournament. We thought it would be a fitting memorial to him.”
The tournament’s return last year came after it was shelved for a couple years because of COVID-19, Kissinger said. He said the hope is it remains an annual event.
The camp, according to a flier about the event, is held at Ferguson Ridge Ski Area each year, and is an opportunity for younger students to learn about journalism, theater and outdoors while building friendships. The Lions Club and the Eagle Cap Ski Club are co-managers of the camp.
“I know that it’s been at least 30 or 40 years we’ve had the day camp,” Kissinger said.
The event will feature a putting contest, a driving contest and closest to the pin. And while it is a tournament, Kissinger doesn’t want that fact to keep the menial golfer away.
“I think it’s important that people know it’s more of a fundraiser than any serious golfing,” he said.
Registration for the event, which is a four-person scramble, is $75, and the cost of that covers a hamburger and hot dog barbecue. Kissinger added there is no deadline to register prior to the start of the tournament, as long as they arrive by the 8 a.m. start time.
“Right up to the last second,” he said. “They are very welcome to show up Saturday at eight and we’ll get them on a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.