WALLOWA — Being down four of its top seven rotation players who were on a senior retreat resulted in a major challenge for the Enterprise girls basketball team.
But a dominant third quarter that helped the Outlaws take control of the game, and timely baskets when the game got tight gave Enterprise what it needed to escape Wallowa with a 40-38 overtime win Tuesday, June 1.
Jada Gray, who had 14 points, hit the game-winner with 1:10 remaining in the extra period when she rebounded a Rylin Kirkland miss, scored and was fouled for that 40-38 lead. She missed the free throw, but the basket gave Enterprise the margin it needed.
Wallowa came up empty on two ensuing possessions, and the Outlaws were able to run out the clock and escape with the win.
The Cougars led the entirety of the first half until Kirkland, who led Enterprise with 16 points, hit a corner 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go for a 17-16 lead at the break.
Gray and Kirkland found their touch in the third, and Enterprise got its fastbreak going and appeared ready to run away with the win. Gray scored twice in the first minute of the third to help open up a 21-16 lead. The lead twice reached seven — the second time on a Maci Marr steal and layup for a 26-19 edge with 3:15 in the third. After Haley Brockamp's jumper for Wallowa Kirkland hit two 3s — the second when she rebound her own miss, dribbled back out and connected from deep — for a 32-21 lead with 1:12 in the third.
Then the tables turned. Kirkland's 3 was the last Enterprise points for more than 8 minutes while Wallowa not only got back in the game, but pulled ahead.
Libby Fisher's corner 3 cut the deficit to 32-26 with 6:10 to play. It was nearly two minutes before Wallowa scored again when Fisher found Zoe Hermens for a layup. Kyla Hook's free throw, Brockamp's layup and a Fisher free throw tied the score with 1:31 left, and Fisher scored again when Hook snagged a steal and found her for a layup and a 34-32 lead with 1:15 to play.
Enterprise's scoring drought ended when Emily Love turned baseline and scored with 52 seconds on the clock, and the teams went to overtime tied at 34-34.
Kirkland opened the overtime with a layup. Wallowa responded on Hermens' layup with 3:30 to go, then took the lead when Brockamp scored off the glass with 1:59 to play. Asiya Salim tied the score for Enterprise, which set up Gray for the winner.
Hook led Wallowa with 11 points, and both Brockamp and Fisher netted eight points.
