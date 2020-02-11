Victory slipped away from the Outlaws' girls' final regular season game in the final two minutes of a defensive gem versus the Heppner Mustangs tonight.
The Outlaws led much of the second half of the contest and held a 35-26 edge with less than two minutes remaining when turnovers, missed shots and fouls changed the tide as the Mustangs slowly but surely crept ahead, winning in the final seconds, 38-37.
As fitting for senior night, Ashlyn Gray and Carsyn Miller led the scoring with eight points each.
Coach Mike Crawford was philosophical about the loss.
"It is what it is," he said. "It was difficult."
This is a breaking story. The Chieftain will add more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.