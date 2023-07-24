Owyhee Harguess of Enterprise, seen here during the Class 1A track and field championships Friday, May 26, 2023 in Eugene, recently participated in the Steens Mountain Running Camp and placed fifth in a 5,000-meter race that finished at 9,700 feet above sea level.
STEENS MOUNTAIN — A group of Enterprise runners is home after a week in the Steens Mountain area outside Burns.
Joining runners from around the nation for a week of activities, the Outlaws finished the Steens Mountain Running Camp with a 5K run in which the finish line was 9,700 feet above sea level.
Enterprise sophomore Owyhee Harguess placed fifth in the race, crossing the line in 26 minutes, 54 seconds. Harguess was the lone female Outlaw making the trip to Burns.
Six Outlaw boys accompanied Harguess for the week, led by junior Jett Leavitt’s fourth-place showing in the 5,000 meters, crossing the line in 22:21.
Just missing a top 50 showing, junior Xander Perry placed 51st with a time of 26:01. Fellow Enterprise junior Lucas Goodrich posted a time of 27:42, good enough for 71st in the field of runners.
Sophomore Colton Keffer picked up 82nd with a time of 28:18 and junior Andrew Nordtvedt was a few spots back in 85th posting a time of 28:50. Junior Liam Wolfe’s 34:15 for the race was good enough for 105th in the field.
