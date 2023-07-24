Owyhee Harguess takes second in 800 meters at 2023 state meet

Owyhee Harguess of Enterprise, seen here during the Class 1A track and field championships Friday, May 26, 2023 in Eugene, recently participated in the Steens Mountain Running Camp and placed fifth in a 5,000-meter race that finished at 9,700 feet above sea level.

 Tom Nordtvedt/For the Wallowa County Chieftain

STEENS MOUNTAIN — A group of Enterprise runners is home after a week in the Steens Mountain area outside Burns.

Joining runners from around the nation for a week of activities, the Outlaws finished the Steens Mountain Running Camp with a 5K run in which the finish line was 9,700 feet above sea level.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.